College women's hockey: UMD to play outdoors in St. Cloud
Minnesota Duluth's road game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 20 has been moved outside to Lake George, it was announced Wednesday as part of the Hockey Day Minnesota 2018 lineup.
The Bulldogs and Huskies will play the second game of a two-game WCHA series at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on Fox Sports North.
Hockey Day features five games, starting with an all-city boys hockey battle between St. Cloud and St. Cloud Cathedral at 10 a.m. The Moorhead and Centennial boys meet at 4:30 p.m., also on Lake George.
The Minnesota State-Mankato men play St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 5 p.m. and the Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning close out the day at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at 8.