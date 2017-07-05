College women's hockey: UMD to play outdoors in St. Cloud

The Bulldogs and Huskies will play the second game of a two-game WCHA series at 1 p.m. and it will be broadcast on Fox Sports North.

Hockey Day features five games, starting with an all-city boys hockey battle between St. Cloud and St. Cloud Cathedral at 10 a.m. The Moorhead and Centennial boys meet at 4:30 p.m., also on Lake George.

The Minnesota State-Mankato men play St. Cloud State at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at 5 p.m. and the Minnesota Wild and Tampa Bay Lightning close out the day at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul at 8.