NHL: Toninato to become free agent

The Leafs selected the 23-year-old Duluth native in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and retain his rights until Aug. 15. The Leafs could try and sign Toninato before then or trade his rights to another team.

According to reports from Toronto, the Leafs hoped to sign Toninato and a number of prospects whose draft rights were expiring this summer to just minor-league contracts with the franchise's American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. The Leafs organization went on a signing spree a year ago — that included UMD goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo — and is not only up against the limit of 50 NHL contracts, but over the salary cap.

Toninato said he and Neil Sheehy, his Minneapolis-based agent from International Falls, don't want an AHL-only deal, because it greatly limits a player's chance of getting called up to the NHL. Sheehy told the Toronto Star in May there will be a market for Toninato should the Duluth East graduate decide to test the free-agent market.

Toninato was close to signing a two-way deal with the Leafs a year ago, but instead chose to return to UMD for his senior season to serve as captain. Toninato posted a career-best 16 goals and 13 assists in 42 games, leading the Bulldogs to an NCHC postseason title and a berth in the NCAA championship game.