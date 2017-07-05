LaVar Ball lands Facebook reality show

Facebook is planning expanded video and streaming production, according to ESPN and Deadline.com, and the loquacious LaVar Ball has been heavily opinionated, becoming a polarizing figure within the NBA and beyond.

Most recently, LaVar Ball sparred on social media with Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid and previously engaged in verbal jousting with Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. He appeared in the ring at a WWE event and has vigorously defended launching a $495 signature shoe.

Lonzo Ball played one season at UCLA. As the No. 2 overall pick in last month's NBA draft, Lonzo Ball signed a four-year, $33 million contract and the most talented ballers of the Ball family, LaMelo Ball, and UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball, gives the family potential springboards into the league in years to come.

LaMelo Ball is committed to UCLA.