"Brian's one guy who wants to play every day if possible," Molitor said. "It's hard for him to sit when he thinks he's got a chance to go."

Dozier noted significant improvement in his lower right back after waking up with a pinched nerve on Monday. He planned to return to the lineup by Wednesday night's series finale with the Los Angeles Angels, and he didn't expect to be limited to designated hitter duties.

Dozier mentioned overcompensation as a likely cause of the back issue.

"My left side is all jacked up," he said. "Stuff lingers. When one side hurts, you try to use the other side and it creates problems sometimes."

Since June 1 Dozier has hit five home runs in 31 games, but his combined on-base/slugging percentage is just .732. For the season he has produced just 1.1 Win Above Replacement, as measured by both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference, after reaching a career-best 6.5 rWAR last season.

"I think the ankle thing hurt offensively for a while, not having that stable front side," Molitor said. "That's part of the game of figuring out how to still compete and contribute when things aren't 100 percent. He's a guy that's been able to play on an almost everyday basis here for a few years because he knows how to take care of himself and play even when he's not totally perfect."

Eduardo Escobar took Dozier's place at second base for the second straight game.

VARGAS DEMOTED

When Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A on Memorial Day, the news was delivered along with an apology about the unfair nature of the game at times. The 26-year-old was sent out to make room for more pitching after a 15-inning loss to Tampa Bay.

Vargas' Fourth of July demotion carried a different vibe as his continued struggles from the right side (.146 average in 41 at-bats) ranked at the top of his to-do list upon returning to Rochester.

"He obviously has more confidence left-handed right now," Molitor said. "We told him he doesn't have to cheat to be able to hit right-handed. He's still got to see the ball and identify pitches. It's hard to tell when you watch him what he's trying to do. It seems like he takes pitches he can hit and swings at pitches he can't."

Vargas' only homer from the right side traveled an estimated 483 feet, according to Statcast, ranking as the third-longest ball hit at Target Field. But his 47/8 strikeout/walk rate saddled him with a .271 OBP that ranked one point behind Byron Buxton and ranked 266th among 282 big-leaguers with at least 160 plate appearances.

"He's had a history of being able to walk a fair amount," Molitor said. "It hasn't happened this year. He's still a threat. You'd like to see his ability come through to be a better overall hitter than just a power threat."

BRIEFLY

Two weeks after being shut down with tendinitis and given a cortisone injection, rehabbing reliever Glen Perkins remains limited to playing catch in Fort Myers, Fla.

Ehire Adrianza (ulcer) was activated off the disabled list and inserted into the starting lineup at shortstop. Molitor talked with slumping Jorge Polanco, hitting .186 with a .238 OBP over his past 16 games, to make sure he understood his starting status remained intact.

Twins radio analyst Dan Gladden served as the ball boy down the left-field line throughout Tuesday's game.