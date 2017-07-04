Baseball: Huskies look to second half for fresh start

"That's it, right there," Pajari said, "a microcosm of our last two weeks."

Duluth had 12 hits compared to 11 for the Rox, but the Rox won 8-1 before 1,411 on a sunny 61-degree Fourth of July at Wade Stadium. It was vintage Wade, feeling like summer in the sun but comfortably cool in the shade of the historic stadium's cavernous roof.

The Huskies wore camouflage uniforms for the occasion, and the game was dedicated to the late Gary Painter, an Air Force veteran who served as a host family. Representatives of the U.S. military branches threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Duluth closed out the Northwoods League first half with a 15-20 mark after dropping eight of its past nine and fourth straight, all to the Rox.

St. Cloud, which got three hits from leadoff man Cameron Eden, earned a postseason berth by taking the North Division first half title with a 25-11 mark.

The Huskies begin the second half at 6:35 p.m. today at Wade Stadium against Bismarck.

"Things haven't gone our way, but that's OK," said Duluth outfielder Jake Pries of UCLA, one of four Huskies players with two hits. "We've got a fresh start coming up, and once we start piecing it together, we'll be fine. We just have to produce more runs."

The Huskies' slide has defied conventional thinking as the team hasn't played well since getting an influx of NCAA Division I talent.

Duluth has gone 4-10 since June 21 when Pries and company arrived from UCLA. Pries has done his part, batting .377 in his second stint with the Huskies.

"It was definitely a comfortable situation coming back," Pries said. "Everyone on this team, we all love each other, and it helped already knowing some of the guys."

Pajari, who worked 23 years as a scout with the Cleveland Indians, said the Huskies have some "big time" talent in the likes of Pries, Nebraska catcher Luke Roskam and Dallas Baptist shortstop Camryn Williams, who missed the game because of a heel issue.

The Huskies would have had even more hits if not for St. Cloud shortstop Angelo Altavilla, who robbed at least a pair of hits, something Pajari said has been happening to the Huskies more than their fair share this season. Duluth left 13 men on base and also had a base running gaffe when the leadoff hitter tried to leg a triple.

"You want to make things happen, but they're trying to force things to happen," Pajari said. "It's typical baseball. It happens, but if they keep working hard, they'll be out of it in a few days, maybe even next game.

"We've had a lot of turnover in the clubhouse, but they've been great. They're helping each other, learning from each other and fishing together."

Now the Huskies hope to get hot and catch a lunker.

Attendance has been lagging, averaging 983 compared to 1,611 last year, but today was an indicator it should pick up like it always does in July.

The mood appears as upbeat as the Latin rhythms that played through the Wade Stadium loudspeakers after the game while players signed autographs and kids ran around the infield.

Pries has the same roommate from last summer, St. Thomas pitcher Henry DeCaster, and same host family, Bill and Char Taylor, who Pries called "some of the nicest people I've ever met."

"We love Duluth," Pries said. "When I found out I was coming back, I was so excited. I was stressing out with finals, but when I heard that news, it made me so happy, I can tell you that."

Huskies' bytes

To clear up any confusion, the Chow Haul Mobile Restaurant located in the Kennel Klub at Wade Stadium is open to anyone who wants to purchase food, not just those who purchased a Kennel Klub ticket. The Chow Haul offers something a little different than standard ballpark fare, with today's featured items being a curry chicken bowl and a breakfast poutine for $6 apiece.

• Minnesota Duluth pitcher Colin Baumgard of Mahtomedi, Minn., made his Huskies' debut today, allowing a walk and hit but getting out of the ninth inning without allowing a run.

• NWL co-founder and chairman of the board Dick Radatz Jr. was in attendance, making his way back from attending Canada Day festivities in Thunder Bay.

• Former Minnesota Twins utility man Al Newman is in his second season with the Rox as an assistant coach after previously serving as a field manager in the league. The affable Newman manned his customary spot as St. Cloud's third-base coach.