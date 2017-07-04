Timberwolves first-round pick undergoes surgery
Patton, who the Wolves acquired with the No. 16 pick in June's NBA draft as part of the trade to bring Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, is out indefinitely after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday to repair the broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, the team announced.
The surgery was performed in New York by Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery. Patton suffered the injury during a recent workout. He will miss summer league play and is out indefinitely.
The injury isn't ideal. Patton is a talented, yet still developing, prospect out of Creighton who could use the summer reps to continue to develop both physically and with his on-court skills. Still, he isn't a likely candidate to play big minutes for the Timberwolves this season.