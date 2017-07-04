Search
    Timberwolves first-round pick undergoes surgery

    By St. Paul Pioneer Press Today at 4:51 p.m.
    Justin Patton of Creighton was the Minnesota Timberwolves first round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    MINNEAPOLIS -- Timberwolves first-round pick Justin Patton will miss this year's summer league, and maybe more.

    Patton, who the Wolves acquired with the No. 16 pick in June's NBA draft as part of the trade to bring Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, is out indefinitely after undergoing successful surgery Wednesday to repair the broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, the team announced.

    The surgery was performed in New York by Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery. Patton suffered the injury during a recent workout. He will miss summer league play and is out indefinitely.

    The injury isn't ideal. Patton is a talented, yet still developing, prospect out of Creighton who could use the summer reps to continue to develop both physically and with his on-court skills. Still, he isn't a likely candidate to play big minutes for the Timberwolves this season.

