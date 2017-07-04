Timberwolves first-round pick undergoes surgery

The surgery was performed in New York by Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery. Patton suffered the injury during a recent workout. He will miss summer league play and is out indefinitely.

The injury isn't ideal. Patton is a talented, yet still developing, prospect out of Creighton who could use the summer reps to continue to develop both physically and with his on-court skills. Still, he isn't a likely candidate to play big minutes for the Timberwolves this season.