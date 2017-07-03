The Huskies (15-19) have lost three-straight to the Rox (24-11), including back-to-back games at home by a 14-5 margin.

Both of the Huskies runs Monday came in the bottom of the first inning. The Rox tallied five, however, through two innings while finishing with five doubles and a triple. Rox second baseman Matthew Tarantino had two of those doubles and drove in four runs.

The Huskies will host St. Cloud — which is battling the Waterloo Bucks atop the North Division — again at 1:05 p.m. today in an Independence Day showdown at Wade Stadium.