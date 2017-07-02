The Huskies and Rox play again at 6:35 p.m. today at Wade Stadium, followed by a 1:05 p.m. Independence Day game Tuesday in Duluth.

The Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning before the Rox tied it in the top of the third. The visitors then took control with two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Left fielder Keaton Kringlen was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and four RBIs to lead St. Cloud, which remains tied atop the North Division with Willmar. Designated hitter John Matthews also drove in a pair of runs for the Rox (23-11) with a triple.

The Huskies' (15-18) bats were led by shortstop Chase Strumpf, who was 2-for-5 with a triple and an RBI.