Amateur baseball: Dukes sweep tripleheader

Jake Lewis gave up just one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk in the shutout. Corey Verhel went 2-for-2 with a double in the 3-2 win. Bryce Oslin gave up three hits over five innings and struck out 10 with one walk in the 2-1 victory.

Sunday's games were the first league games of the summer for the Dukes. Port Wing fell to 0-4.