Royals reliever Maness glad to be healthy again

"I don't know about that," said Maness, who entered Sunday's doubleheader with a 6.00 earned run average over three outings. "I think it should be about the doctor. He's the guy. All the credit goes to him. I did nothing. I was just right place, right time. I was trying to get healthy."

Back in the majors less than nine months after modified Tommy John surgery last August to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, Maness saw George Paletta, team doctor for the St. Louis Cardinals, for his surgery. Maness, 28, posted a 3.14 earned run average in 344 outings for the Cardinals from 2013-16 before suffering a partial tear of his UCL.

Felix "Buddy" Savoie of Tulane University is crediting with developing a UCL repair method using anchors. He published his first paper on the procedure in 2006.

Jeff Dugas, one of James Andrews' top lieutenants at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Ala., consulted with Savoie in 2013, according to Vice Sports. Dugas later merged elements of Savoie's anchor system with the support tape used by Scottish surgeon Gordon Mackay, who had used the so-called internal brace in ankle surgeries.

Maness was able to throw for interested teams six months after his surgery, much earlier than the typical Tommy John timeline of 12-18 months. He actually met John, winner of 288 games in the majors, before a game during his college career at East Carolina.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, recently released 31-year-old Triple-A reliever Mitch Harris, who made 26 big-league outings in 2015, just nine months after Paletta performed his "primary repair" surgery. Harris had a 9.00 ERA in two outings for Memphis.

Twins reliever Ryan O'Rourke, who also suffered a partial UCL tear, investigated "primary repair" surgery as an option last month before undergoing traditional Tommy John surgery. An abundance of scar tissue in O'Rourke's elbow would have made it difficult to tape the UCL.

So, for now, it appears the mantle is Maness' alone.

"Arm-wise everything is working," Maness said. "It's getting back in the swing of things and having the results carry over. It's a rollercoaster, but I'm excited to stay the course and see what happens."

Gibson returning

Twins manager Paul Molitor wasn't ready to commit for a handful of reasons, not the least of which was a soggy forecast this week in Baltimore, but indications were right-hander Kyle Gibson will be recalled to start Monday night.

Veteran lefty Nik Turley was promoted from Double-A Chattanooga to take Gibson's scheduled start on Sunday for Triple-A Rochester, where Gibson made just two starts following his May 4 demotion.

Gibson is coming off a 10-strikeout, four-walk showing over 6 1/3 innings on May 15. He posted a 2.92 earned run average in those two starts for the Red Wings, both of which came against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, a Philadelphia Phillies affiliate.

In his first Rochester start on May 9, Gibson struck out eight and walked one while allowing three earned runs over six innings. His nine-inning strikeout rate for those two outings was 13.14.

Gibson, 29, struggled to an 8.20 ERA through his first six starts with the Twins after remaking his delivery this offseason at the Florida Baseball Ranch. He failed to last more than 5 1/3 innings in any of those starts, giving up six homers and posting a strikeout/walk rate of 16/13.

Briefly

Left-hander Stephen Gonsalves threw four innings of two-run ball for Double-A Chattanooga on Saturday night in Biloxi, Miss. It was the first start of the year for Gonsalves, the reigning Twins minor-league pitcher of the year who had been out since March 3 for all but one spring outing due to a strained throwing shoulder.

Lefty Adalberto Mejia was recalled from Rochester as the 26th man to start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. Even if Mejia shined, he was set to be sent back down as the Twins would not have to wait the customary 10 days to recall him under those circumstances.

Should the Twins and Orioles run into a postponement this week, the teams do have a mutual off day on Thursday, which would enable the Twins to avoid scheduling a potential sixth doubleheader.