NFL: Zimmer has another eye surgery

"I had another little surgery last Wednesday, so it's healing,'' Zimmer said.

Zimmer said earlier this month he had surgeries April 17 and 25 and that "hopefully we're done.'' Asked Saturday if last Wednesday's was his final one, Zimmer said, "I thought that before. We'll see.''

Zimmer's first surgery was the day after the Chicago game to fix a torn retina. His third procedure was emergency eye surgery on Nov. 30, 2016, to fix a detached retina. That forced Zimmer to miss the next day's game against Dallas, the only game he has missed in his 23-year career as an NFL assistant and head coach.

The coach said he can't fly for six weeks after Wednesday's procedure. After wearing sunglasses during an outdoor rookie minicamp and media session on May 5, Zimmer coached at his football camp and talked to the media Saturday inside the Winter Park Fieldhouse in Eden Prairie, Minn., without anything over his right eye, and it was partially closed.

"It's so complicated, but they took the silicone oil out. They put the gas bubble in," Zimmer said of what last Wednesday's surgery entailed.