Vikings sign ex-Bears DT Sutton

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Sutton, a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, was released by the Bears last week.

In 2016, Sutton played in eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

The Vikings also waived defensive tackle Toby Johnson.

Johnson, 25, spent last season on Minnesota's practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in the final two games, making two tackles. He was undrafted in 2015.