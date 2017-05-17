Vikings sign ex-Bears DT Sutton
The Minnesota Vikings signed former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Will Sutton on Wednesday.
Sutton, 25, joins the Vikings after spending the first three years of his career with the Bears, playing in 36 games with 18 starts and compiling 60 tackles.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Sutton, a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, was released by the Bears last week.
In 2016, Sutton played in eight games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.
The Vikings also waived defensive tackle Toby Johnson.
Johnson, 25, spent last season on Minnesota's practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster and playing in the final two games, making two tackles. He was undrafted in 2015.