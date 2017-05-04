Twins pound A's again behind Vargas' five RBIs

Santiago (3-1) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks. The left-hander didn't miss a start but left the team following the death of his grandmother.

Eddie Rosario had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 13 games and drove in a run with a double in the sixth for Minnesota, which has won four games in a row.

Oakland's Kendall Graveman (2-2) surrendered six runs on five hits and a career-high tying four walks. He was routinely in trouble against the patient Twins and threw 94 pitches in 3 1/3 innings.

Yonder Alonso had a two-run homer for the A's, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

Matt Joyce had an RBI single in the ninth off Minnesota right-hander Brandon Kintzler, but the A's left the bases loaded after Trevor Plouffe grounded into a double play to end the game.

Minnesota got to Graveman quickly, scoring two runs in the first on Vargas' broken-bat grounder through the middle. Graveman had walked the bases loaded and Vargas managed to squeak the ball through the infield as his bat went flying down the first-base line in foul territory.

Two innings later, Vargas sent the first pitch he saw from Graveman to straightaway center field for his second home run in six games since being recalled.

Oakland got a run in the third inning as Matt Joyce opened the inning with a double and he scored when Trevor Plouffe grounded into a double play. Alonso added his sixth homer in the fourth, a two-run shot deep to the plaza in right field.

Alonso had seven homers last season and his career high is nine set in 2012 with San Diego.

NOTES: Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins spoke with reporters before the game and said he's frustrated his rehab from left shoulder surgery has seemingly plateaued. Perkins is throwing long toss and from the mound but isn't able to throw with full effort. Perkins said a Twins doctor was planning to speak with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who conducted the surgery, for ideas on how to proceed. ... Oakland put LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day disabled list before the game with a left shoulder strain. Doolittle experienced pain after his last outing and went back to Oakland for an examination. The team designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment. The A's recalled RHP Bobby Wahl and selected the contract of RHP Josh Smith from Triple-A Nashville. Wahl made his major league debut in the sixth inning and allowed two hits and hit a batter while recording just one out. ... The appeal for Minnesota 3B Miguel Sano's one-game suspension will be Friday, manager Paul Molitor said. Sano was suspended after he shoved Detroit C James McCann after nearly being hit by a pitch. ... Oakland LHP Sean Manaea is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Manaea is on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain.