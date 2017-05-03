Prep track and field honor roll
BOYS
100
1. Dawsen Cossalter, Esko 11.1
(tie) Jack Burt, Dul. Marshall 11.1
3. Spencer Potter, GNK 11.2
4. Wyrott Gerson, Denfeld 11.4
5. Andrew Hulst, Two Harb. 11.7
(tie) Colton Little, MLWR 11.7
200
1. Jack Burt, Dul. Marshall 22.2
2. Dawsen Cossalter, Esko 22.3
3. Spencer Potter, GNK 23.1
4. Wyrott Gerson, Denfeld 23.4
400
1. Jack Burt, Dul. Marshall 51.0
2. Ethan Olson, MLWR 55.5
3. Michael Olson, MLWR 56.6
800
1. Conner Denman, Cloquet 2:01.0
2. Isaiah Stokes, Esko 2:05.6
3. Ethan Olson, MLWR 2:05.7
4. Jake Paron, Two Harbors 2:06.8
5. Brandon Dugger, TH 2:08.6
1,600
1. Ethan Olson, MLWR 4:33.7
2. Jake Paron, Two Harbors 4:33.9
3. Geno Uhrbom, GNK 4:41.9
4. Noah Smith, Two Harbors 4:48.3
3,200
1. Ethan Olson, MLWR 9:45.8
2. Jake Paron, Two Harbors 9:52.9
3. Joseph Bustrak, MLWR 10:47.0
4. Noah Smith, Two Harb. 10:52.6
110 HURDLES
1. Ian Johnson, Two Harbors 15.5
2. Mikael Overby, Two Harb. 16.9
300 HURDLES
1. Ian Johnson, Two Harbors 41.6
2. Mikael Overby, Two Harb. 44.8
400 RELAY
1. Esko 45.6
2. Two Harb. 47.0
3. South Ridge 47.7
4. Barnum 48.6
5. Moose Lake-Willow River 48.9
800 RELAY
1. Esko 1:35.9
2. Duluth Denfeld 1:37.7
3. McGregor 1:38.0
4. Moose Lake-Willow River 1:42.7
5. Barnum 1:44.2
1,600 RELAY
1. Esko 3:39.3
2. Two Harbors 3:45.1
3. Moose Lake-Willow River 3:50.5
4. Barnum 3:53.4
5. Cook County 3:53.7
3,200 RELAY
1. Two Harbors 8:39.6
2. Greenway-NK 8:45.0
3. Esko 8:52.4
HIGH JUMP
1. Christian Beamer, TH 6-0
(tie) Carson Passer, McGregor 6-0
3. Ryan Darsow, TH 5-4
POLE VAULT
1. Jon Morley, N'western 12-9
2. Connor Wheeler, N'western 12-6
(tie) Tate Olson, Esko 12-6
3. Ethan Jensen, N'western 11-0
LONG JUMP
1. Wyrott Gerson, Denfeld 20-9
2. Brady VanHove, NW 20-8
3. Cole Gelhar, McGregor 18-4
4. Brandon Barbee, LCA 17-4
5. Christian Beamer, TH 17-2
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Connor Feye, Denfeld 39-6
2. Christian Beamer, TH 38-8
3. Michael Olson, MLWR 38-5
4. Mason Meyer, TH 35-12
5. Brandon Barbee, LCA 35-10
SHOT PUT
1. Sam Coil, MLWR 54-7
2. Evan Erickson, Cloquet 51-4
3. Cole Hoover, McGregor 43-6
DISCUS
1. Evan Erickson, Cloquet 175-4
2. Sam Coil, MLWR 138-0
3. Sam Goodwin, Barnum 116-4
4. Parker Schleret, Barnum 112-3
5. Andrew Hulst, TH 104-9
GIRLS
100
1. Kendra Kelley, Cloquet 12.6
2. Kennedy Bryant, MLWR 13.5
(tie) Alexys Lewis, Hermantown 13.5
4. Kiersten Olson, H'town 13.7
(tie) Sami Szendrey, TH 13.7
(tie) Valandre Butler, Int'l Falls 13.7
200
1. Kendra Kelley, Cloquet 25.9
2. Kennedy Bryant, MLWR 27.6
3. Alexys Lewis, Hermantown 28.3
4. Sami Szendrey, TH 28.6
5. Ellie Gamradt, Hermantown 28.8
400
1. Amanda Robbins, H'town 1:03.6
2. Macie Sisson, H'town 1:04.2
3. Brita Birkeland, H'town 1:05.8
4. Lexi Erickson, Int'l Falls 1:06.7
5. Makenna Coan, Two Harb. 1:10.5
800
1. Brita Birkeland, H'town 2:27.3
2. Alexys Lewis, H'town 2:28.7
3. Lexi Erickson, Int'l Falls 2:37.4
4. Autumn Smith, Two Harb. 2:40.1
(tie) Mary Libby, Two Harbors 2:40.1
1,600
1. Lexi Erickson, Int'l Falls 5:38.2
2. Amanda Robbins, H'town 5:39.6
3. Brita Birkeland, H'town 5:40.0
4. Mary Libby, Two Harb. 5:49.2
5. Sydney Haugan, TH 5:49.3
3,200
1. Lexi Erickson, Int'l Falls 12:42.5
2. Autumn Smith, Two Harb. 12:54.5
3. Savannah Gamst, MLWR 13:03.2
4. Cedar Gordon, Two Harb. 13:03.3
100 HURDLES
1. Kaylee Overby, Two Harb. 8.5
2. Ava Gonsorowski, Esko 16.8
3. Macy Sieger, Hermantown 17.4
4. Hannah Ewer, Hermantown 17.7
5. Brianna Hiukka, Two Harb. 18.9
300 HURDLES
1. Ava Gonsorowski, Esko 48.0
2. Meara Beighley, G. Rapids 48.8
3. Kiersten Olson, H'town 51.2
4. Allison Anderson, H'town 52.3
5. Macy Sieger, Hermantown 54.8
400 RELAY
1. Hermantown 54.8
2. Two Harbors 55.0
800 RELAY
1. Hermantown 1:57.9
2. Two Harbors 1:58.4
3. Virginia 1:59.4
4. Barnum 2:01.0
5. McGregor 2:04.3
1,600 RELAY
1. Hermantown 4:20.7
2. Two Harbors 4:32.1
3. Virginia 4:34.0
4. Barnum 4:34.8
5. Cook County 4:36.4
3,200 RELAY
1. Hermantown 10:07.6
2. Two Harbors 10:25.7
HIGH JUMP
1. Ellie Gamradt, H'town 5-2
(tie) Lexi Erickson, Int'l Falls 5-2
3. Allison Anderson, H'town 4-10
4. Camrynn Slattengren, H'town 4-9
5. Chloe Hietala, Two Harb. 4-6
(tie) Jena Sullivan, Int'l Falls 4-6
POLE VAULT
1. Abigail Nelson, N'western 10-0
(tie) Lexi Edwards, Int'l Falls 10-0
3. Emily Saari, Int'l Falls 9-0
4. Emily Nelson, N'Western 8-6
(tie) Claire Herzig, Int'l Falls 8-6
LONG JUMP
1. Kendra Kelley, Cloquet 17-1
2. Kennedy Bryant, MLWR 16-5
3. Ellie Gamradt, H'town 14-8
4. Sierra Bolen, H'town 14-4
(tie) Bailey Milette, Int'l Falls 14-4
TRIPLE JUMP
1. Kennedy Bryant, MLWR 35-4
2. Ellie Gamradt, H'town 32-2
3. Sierra Bolen, Hermantown 31-7
4. Valandre Butler, Int'l Falls 31-6
5. Brita Birkeland, H'town 30-2
SHOT PUT
1. Emma Gilbert, Int'l Falls 43-5
2. Annie Falardeau, G. Rapids 40-12
3. Taylor Busch, Int'l Falls 35-1
4. Ryne Glover, Int'l Falls 31-6
5. Emily Eng, Hermantown 28-1
DISCUS
1. Emma Gilbert, Int'l Falls 114-5
2. Maddy Illikainen, G. Rapids 108-6
3. Jena Sullivan, Int'l Falls 100-0
4. Taylor Busch, Int'l Falls 88-5
5. Cassie Prince, Two Harb. 80-5