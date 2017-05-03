She had picked UND over Dartmouth and Brown. She never found out if St. Cloud State was going to give her an offer because UND's offer had a deadline.

When the rumors were confirmed Werth left calculus class, called her dad and cried in the Moorhead hallway. Wednesday, May 3, she committed to play hockey for Bemidji State. There were no tears.

"It's great," Werth said. "I think most of the bitter has left. There's nothing I can do about what happened. There's a lot more sweet now."

The day Werth found out UND was cutting women's hockey, she saw herself playing hockey on a newscast that night and knew she wanted to keep playing. She went and stickhandled the next day and couldn't let go. She had the option of hanging up her skates, taking the scholarship and getting her education at UND, but she wanted to keep playing.

"I wanted to play Division I somewhere," Werth said. "I was looking at a couple schools out east and was considering my options, but I wanted to stay in Minnesota and Bemidji was the best fit. I knew I had put all this work into hockey and I didn't want it to be a waste."

In her last game with Moorhead, Werth hugged her linemate Ahnika Spanier, after the Spuds had lost. Spanier told Werth it was an honor to play with her. On March 29, there was a possibility that would be Werth's last memory playing hockey. Werth wanted to make more memories like those that led up to her forming the bond with Spanier.

"I didn't want that to be my last memory because it was a really sad memory," Werth said. "I knew I had a made a difference in her life and she in mine. I wanted more happy memories."