Extension locks up Gophers’ Richard Pitino through 2022

The deal is pending approval of the university’s Board of Regents.

Pitino led the men’s basketball team to a 24-10 record and an NCAA tournament bid last season, one year after the team set a school loss record by going 8-23, earning Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

“The team’s success on the court this year generated a lot of excitement on campus and around the state. I’m looking forward to much more of that with Coach Pitino leading our program,” athletics director Mark Coyle said in a statement.

Pitino, 34, was under contract through 2021 with a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation that brought his annual compensation to $1.6 million a year under terms of an extension finalized in 2015. Those figures won’t change, but the extension deal includes additional retention bonuses later in the term.

Details will be released if the Board of Regents signs off on the deal at their May 12 meeting.

“I am extremely grateful to be the head coach at such a prestigious university,” Pitino said in a statement. “My family and I love living in the Twin Cities and look forward to continuing to build a strong men’s basketball program on and off the court.”

Pitino has a 75-61 record in four seasons at Minnesota. Neither Pitino nor Coyle was available for additional comment.

Minnesota lost to Middle Tennessee in the first round of this year’s tournament, but the future looks bright thanks to a core of young talent soon to be joined by a nationally ranked recruiting class that includes four-star New York City point guard Isaiah Washington.

Minnesota will return their top scorer (Nate Mason, 15.5 points per game) and rebounder (Jordan Murphy, 8.8), Big Ten defensive player of the year Reggie Lynch (114 blocks) and Big Ten first-team all freshman guard Amir Coffey of Hopkins.

Pitino’s current deal was signed by former athletics director Norwood Teague just before he resigned for sexually harassing two peers at a school senior retreat in August 2015. After the Gophers went 8-23 overall, and 2-16 in the Big Ten, the seven-year extension — given after just two seasons — the Board of Regents sought more oversight on coaching contracts.

That move was in part because of off-the-court incidents involving Gophers basketball players, as well.

In 2015, guard Daquien McNeil was kicked off the team after being arrested for felony assault (he later pleaded guilty). In February 2016, guard Carlos Morris was released for unspecified reasons, and a month later, three players were suspended — and guard Kevin Dorsey subsequently transferred — for their roles in a sex video posted to social media accounts.

Last May, Lynch was suspended after an arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct. When prosecutors declined to press charges, he was reinstated.

Despite a buyout worth more than $5 million at last season’s onset, Pitino was on shaky ground. School president Eric Kaler called the men’s basketball program, “Profoundly disappointing.”

Clearly, that has changed.

“I am extremely pleased with the direction that our men’s basketball program is headed under Coach Pitino,” Kaler said in a statement Wednesday. “Last season’s success is just the beginning of a bright future for our team, and I have full faith that our student-athletes will continue to flourish under Coach Pitino’s guidance.”