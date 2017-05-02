Prep report: Esko edges MLWR in softball

Wilson fanned seven and allowed just two earned runs in the Eskomos' sixth straight win. Mackenzie Holland, Ashley Pollema and Davriana Horvath each had two hits and an RBI for the defending section champs, who defeated the Rebels in a rematch of last spring's 7AA final.

Superior 9-10, Eau Claire North 2-3

Brandie Goldberg and Mady Stariha pitched the Spartans to a nonconference sweep at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Goldberg got things started with a five-hitter and 13 strikeouts in the opener. Stariha followed suit in the nightcap by allowing three hits and fanning six as Superior improved to 12-0.

The Spartans banged out 29 hits.

Hermantown 13, Duluth Denfeld 1

The visiting Hawks pushed their season-opening winning streak to seven games in a five-inning Lake Superior Conference contest.

Jordyn Thomas' double, home run and five RBIs paced the Hermantown attack.

BASEBALL

Proctor 11, MLWR 1

Zach Gunderson and Luke Nordquist combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Rails' nonconference win in Moose Lake.

Gunderson pitched the first four innings, striking out five and walking one. He added two hits and a pair of RBIs.

Grand Rapids 3, Hermantown 2

John Baker went the distance, allowing two runs on five hits, in the Thunderhawks' narrow home win.

Hawks losing pitcher Wyatt Sonneson struck out six in two hitless innings, but still allowed a run.

Duluth Marshall 7, Cloquet 2

Peter Hansen tripled and had two hits to give him 11 over his past three games, and the Hilltoppers won the LSC tilt at Wade Stadium.