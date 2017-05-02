Below are 32 players who are worth tracking throughout next college football season. Note: The draft order was configured using the inverse order of the current Super Bowl odds.

1. Cleveland Browns -- Sam Darnold, QB, USC

Can DeShone Kizer be "the guy" in Cleveland? Maybe. But if the Browns are selecting No. 1 next year, the Browns likely have their answer, and Darnold is the early favorite for the top pick.

2. San Francisco 49ers -- Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

It would be unlike a Shanahan-coached team to draft a running back this high, but Barkley has some special traits, drawing LaDainian Tomlinson comparisons.

3. New York Jets -- Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Jets will definitely be in the running for a top pick next season, and unless Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty separates himself, quarterback will be the target.

4. Los Angeles Rams -- Arden Key, DE/OLB, LSU

Although lean-framed, Key has intriguing pass rush ability and can give the Rams another edge threat for Wade Phillips' 3-4 base scheme.

5. Chicago Bears -- Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB, Alabama

The Bears have questions on the cornerback depth chart, and Fitzpatrick has explosive ability, already setting the Alabama all-time record with four interception returns for touchdowns.

6. Buffalo Bills -- Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner still has room to improve as a passer, and his development (or lack of) as a junior will determine where he is drafted next April.

7. New Orleans Saints -- Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Whether he lines up inside at tackle or outside at end, Wilkins has the versatility to provide a pass rush from different angles and be a difference-maker up front.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Derwin James, S, Florida State

After an All-America freshman season, James missed most of last season due to injury, but if he regains the promise he showed in 2015, he is destined for the top 10 of the draft.

9. Los Angeles Chargers -- Tarvarus McFadden, CB, Florida State

James isn't the only future early draft pick in the FSU secondary. McFadden has the measureables and athleticism that project well at the next level.

10. Washington Redskins -- Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

If Kirk Cousins leaves as many expect, the Redskins will be in the market for a quarterback next offseason, and Allen flashed a lot of promise last season.

11. Cincinnati Bengals -- Connor Williams, OT, Texas

Texas had only two first-round picks over the past seven years, but several underclassmen should have a chance next spring, including Williams, who would be a nice fit for the Bengals.

12. Tennessee Titans -- Vita Vea, DT, Washington

One of the few talented Washington defenders to return to school, Vea moves very well for his 6-foot-4, 332-pound frame, winning with quickness and power.

13. Detroit Lions -- Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

The Lions surprised many by not drafting a running back in the 2017 draft class -- and if that proves to be a mistake, then Guice could be waiting for them in next year's first round.

14. Philadelphia Eagles -- Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

The Eagles' wide receiver depth chart is unsettled after the 2017 season, and Kirk has the versatility to line up all over the formation and stress the defense.

15. Cleveland Browns (from Houston) -- Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

The Browns are hoping Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor hold up as starting cornerbacks, but more help will be needed next offseason, possibly in the first round with a promising prospect such as Alexander.

16. Carolina Panthers -- Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State

Hubbard isn't on the same level as Joey Bosa as a pass rush threat, but he is athletic, and if he takes the next step in his development as a junior, he has first-round potential.

17. Miami Dolphins -- Billy Price, OG, Ohio State

Price, who is expected to move inside to center as a senior, blocks with a nasty edge and has the position flex that could push his value into the first round.

18. Arizona Cardinals -- Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Southern Methodist hasn't produced a first-round pick in my lifetime, so it's been awhile, but Sutton has the traits to snap that streak next spring.

19. Minnesota Vikings -- Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State

After ranking among the best in FBS with 22.0 tackles for loss last season, Chubb flirted with leaving early for the NFL Draft, but he returned. He has room to get even better.

20. Baltimore Ravens -- Mitch Hyatt, OT, Clemson

Baltimore is unsettled at right tackle and could be looking for help next draft. Hyatt earned the starting left tackle job as a true freshman and has progressively gotten better and better.

21. Indianapolis Colts -- Maurice Hurst, DL, Michigan

General manager Chris Ballard has already done a nice job rebuilding the defense, and that should continue next spring with talented players such as Hurst.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

After starting at right tackle in 2015, McGlinchey took over for Ronnie Stanley at left tackle last season. He has first-round potential if he continues to develop in 2016.

23. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City) -- Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

Sean McDermott had one Lotulelei as a defensive coordinator in Carolina, and now he gets another as the head coach in Buffalo, upgrading the defensive line.

24. New York Giants -- Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas

One of these years the Giants will surprise and draft a linebacker in round one -- maybe that will be next year with a talent such as Jefferson.

25. Denver Broncos -- Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

With the position flex to line up at free or strong safety, Harrison finished second on the team in tackles last season, also collecting a pair of interceptions.

26. Atlanta Falcons -- Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

With Dontari Poe playing on a one-year deal in 2017, the Falcons might look to upgrade the interior defensive line next spring with versatile talent such as Payne.

27. Seattle Seahawks -- Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State

Baker impressed as a first-year starter last season, finishing second on the team in tackles. He has the athletic profile that fits the Seahawks' defensive identity.

28. Oakland Raiders -- Mark Andrews, WR/TE, Oklahoma

Next year's version of Evan Engram in terms of a tight end who is really a "big" slot receiver, Andrews would be a nice addition to an Oakland offense led by Derek Carr.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

At some point, the Steelers need to prepare for life after Ben Roethlisberger (no, Josh Dobbs doesn't count), and Rudolph is more than just a productive Big 12 quarterback.

30. Green Bay Packers -- Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

The Packers need more juice off the edge, and Landry is a hybrid player who can stand up, capture the corner and disrupt the backfield.

31. Dallas Cowboys -- Armani Watts, S, Texas A&M

The Cowboys like some of the safeties on the roster, but it is very possible Dallas enters next offseason with safety high on the wish list, making the rangy Watt a possibility.

32. New England Patriots -- Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama

The fourth Alabama defender in this mock (and third Crimson Tide defensive back), Averett isn't an elite size/speed athlete, but he is smooth with the cover awareness to develop into a top-32 pick.

--Dane Brugler is a Senior Analyst for www.NFLDraftScout.com, a property of The Sports Xchange distributed in partnership with CBSSports.com.