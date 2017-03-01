For the fifth consecutive year, Grand Rapids and East are set to collide in the playoffs. And just like 2016, today's 7 p.m. showdown at Amsoil Arena will determine which team represents Section 7AA at next week's state tournament.

Expect a nearly full crowd at Amsoil. A year ago, fans started lining up for tickets in the early afternoon, anxious to experience the kind of drama that accompanies a section final when two of the state's iconic programs are involved.

They got their money's worth.

The Greyhounds looked well on their way to an eighth straight title when Nathaniel Benson scored on a wraparound to give East a 5-3 cushion 4:39 into the third period. On this stage, that's as good as a guarantee for the Greyhounds, whose coach, Mike Randolph, "dropped" to 16-2 in section finals when the Thunderhawks stormed back.

Jonah Bischoff tallied twice 54 seconds apart. And Alex Adams set off a frenzy by producing the game's final goal with 6 seconds remaining in regulation.

The 6-5 victory stopped East's four-game postseason winning streak vs. Grand Rapids, which went on to finish third in Class AA at Xcel Energy Center.

And it set the bar awfully high for future clashes.

"That game was unbelievable," Klatt said recently. "I don't know if it gets much better than that for a section final."

The Greyhounds and Thunderhawks will try tonight.

They took different paths to reach this point. East earned the No. 2 seed after a typically steady regular season, which included a 5-0 shutout of Grand Rapids on Jan. 12. The Greyhounds then defeated St. Francis in a ho-hum quarterfinal before slipping past Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0 in the semifinals.

The Thunderhawks, meanwhile, opened the playoffs with a win against Andover before falling into a crater against top-seeded Elk River on Saturday. Trailing 2-0 entering the third against the defensive-minded Elks, fourth-seeded Grand Rapids caught fire. Gavin Hain's final-period hat trick spurred a 5-3 upset.

Hain and fellow Division I commits Blake McLaughlin and Micah Miller totaled nine points. They started the season on the top line together, eventually were split up to spread out the offense, and were reunited Saturday just in time to stave off elimination.

At their best, Hain, McLaughlin and Miller can play keepaway with the puck. They move it seamlessly, just waiting to strike. Saturday against Elk River, they showed a sense of urgency that made this orange trinity all but unstoppable.

"It was like, 'We are not going to be denied,' " Randolph said that afternoon.

Randolph compared the trio to one of his top lines — his son, Jake Randolph, Dominic Toninato and Trevor Olson. As seniors, those three helped East go 29-2. Jake Randolph currently is a junior at Nebraska-Omaha, Toninato is a senior at Minnesota Duluth and Olson is a junior at North Dakota.

"That's the best line in the state," Mike Randolph said of Hain, McLaughlin and Miller, who have combined for 165 points. "How many teams have three D-I guys on one line?"

The Greyhounds don't have that kind of firepower — though first-liners Ian Mageau, Ryder Donovan and Garrett Worth are pretty good in their own right — but East has been in this position before. There's a reason the Greyhounds are playing in their ninth section final in as many years.

"All of us come together and we just find a way to win," senior goalie Kirk Meierhoff said after shutting out the Lumberjacks.

GRAND RAPIDS (18-7-1) VS. DULUTH EAST (18-8-1)

What: Section 7AA final

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Amsoil Arena

TV: WDIO Ch. 10