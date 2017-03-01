New York Mets' team physician David Altchek will perform the surgery to repair a partial tear in the ulnar collateral ligament on March 8. Altchek did the same procedure on Twins' third baseman Miguel Sano in 2014.

"It hurts," Twins general manager Thad Levine said.

Kirilloff, a left-handed hitter who received a $2.8 million signing bonus out of a Pittsburgh-area high school, is projected to return to full health in nine months, and be cleared to resume baseball activities in five months. That should put him on track to at least participate somewhat in fall instructional league in September.

"He's a high-valued player within our system," Levine said. "He's 19 years old. He has his whole career ahead of him. The timing is a shame because he'll miss the entirety of the season, but I'm confident ... that he's going to come back and be stronger than he was going into the situation."

Kirilloff, who also pitched for Plum High School, first reported soreness in his throwing elbow to trainers on Aug. 28 at rookie-level Elizabethton. He left that game after the fifth inning and was shut down for the season.

In 55 games and 216 at-bats for Elizabethton, Kirilloff hit .306 with a .341 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging mark. That earned him Appalachian League MVP honors, and Baseball America ranked him the Twins' No. 3 prospect this winter.

Magnetic resonance imaging exams taken at that time convinced the Twins' medical staff, as well as Kirilloff, that rest and rehabilitation might enable him to avoid surgery. He underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy throughout the offseason, but the elbow symptoms recurred when he reported to minor-league camp.

A subsequent MRI convinced the Twins that surgery was the best option now.

"You feel for the player," Levine said. "He's put a lot of work in, and I'm certainly disappointed on behalf of the organization, but the good news is the rest of his career is way ahead of him."