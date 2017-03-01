College women's basketball: 'Jackets love a challenge

It didn't matter, as UWS super fan Bob Kolbe explained in the locker room afterward.

"Bob told them they play for each other, and that sums up this team," UWS coach Don Mulhern said. "They love each other."

Love will only get you so far, and the task facing the Yellowjackets this week is big. UWS (23-4) opens play in its second straight NCAA Division III tournament with a trip to St. Paul to face third-ranked St. Thomas (27-0).

Senior All-American Kaitlin Langer had 29 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead St. Thomas to a 66-49 win over Gustavus Adolphus on Sunday in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament title game. It was the Tommies' sixth straight conference playoff championship, the longest streak by any MIAC men's or women's basketball program.

"It's a challenge, but you know what? At this time of year, everyone you play is going to be good," Mulhern said. "We're not going to focus on that. We're going to focus on what it takes be successful, and that's what the girls are excited about. Last year provided added motivation. We want to get that far and further."

The UMAC, which includes Wisconsin-Superior and St. Scholastica, doesn't receive the respect of other leagues. The conference champion usually has one team make the NCAA playoffs and is pitted right away against a ranked team. That makes it even more difficult for that team to break through with the program's first NCAA playoff win.

Morris, which fell to UWS in Saturday's UMAC tournament title game, lost 70-31 to second-ranked St. Thomas in the first round of the 2015 NCAA Division III tournament, so they know the feeling.

"We always get stuck with a tough draw," Morris coach Tim Grove said. "I'd love to see Superior win. We're pulling for them, but it depends on matchups. Superior doesn't have any weaknesses. They've got size, they've got depth and they've got excellent guard play."

The problem is that St. Thomas has even more size.

Langer, who averages 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, is listed as 6-foot-3. Sophomore Hannah Spaulding (7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) comes off the bench, and she's 6-2.

That is height most D-II programs would envy.

"Langer is 6-3 and plays almost bigger than that. She's got really long arms," Mulhern said. "She has very good touch and runs the court well. There is a reason they are having the year they are having."

St. Thomas and UWS have played common opponents, with the Yellowjackets losing to St. Benedict, Augsburg and St. Catherine by a combined six points but beating Concordia-Moorhead.

Langer is good at kicking the ball out, and when she does, the Tommies are good at knocking down 3-pointers with guards Gabby Zehrer (11.6 ppg) and Lauren Fischer (9.2 ppg) leading in that department.

UWS counters with excellent defenders in guards Justine Larson and Hailey Kontny and forward Bailee Bartunek, but the 5-10 Bartunek will be giving up five inches inside to Langer. Sophomore forward Hannah Norlin is the Yellowjackets' tallest player at 6-foot and is second to Kontny in scoring at 12.9 ppg.

"With Langer's height and hands, we probably have to double her," Mulhern said. "You have to do something to make her uncomfortable, but teams have tried that all year, and it's not very easy."

The fact people are talking about St. Thomas and NCAA tournaments in the same breath as UWS shows how far the program has come. The Yellowjackets went 8-17 six years ago and did not have a winning season for nearly three decades (1984-85 through 2011-12).

That, of course, has changed.

UWS had a tough first-round matchup last year in the program's first NCAA playoff appearance, but challenged Wisconsin-Oshkosh before falling 63-53. If the Yellowjackets play anything like they did in dismantling Morris, they should be competitive. Morris was the UMAC's top perimeter shooting team this season but went 1-for-20 from 3-point range against UWS.

Larson had a career-high 22 points and 12 rebounds in being named tournament MVP.

"Every game we have somebody step up, and (Saturday) that just happened to be me," Larson said. "It makes us so hard to defend because we all have the talent to do it. Last year we were right up there with Oshkosh, and we didn't even play that well. I think we were all a little nervous. We had never been to the NCAA tournament. It was a really big stage and a big gym. We should be a lot more relaxed this time around."

• Konty repeated as UMAC player of the year, announced Wednesday. The junior guard from Superior averaged a team-leading 14.5 points per game. She also averaged 5.7 rebounds to go with 41 assists and 30 steals. She was joined on the first team by Norlin, a sophomore from Litchfield, Minn., while Larson, a junior from Stanchfield, Minn., made the second team in addition to the all-defensive team. Bartunek, a junior from Audubon, Minn., was named honorable mention.

UWS forward Eva Reinertsen of Duluth Denfeld was named freshman of the year after averaging 9.5 points while shooting .45.5 percent from 3-point range (45 of 99).

St. Scholastica sophomore guard Michala Walther of Roseville, Minn., was named to the second team.

UWS (23-4) AT ST. THOMAS (27-0)

What: NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament opener

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Schoenecker Arena, St. Paul

Rankings: UWS isn't ranked; St. Thomas is No. 3 in the WBCA national poll and No. 2 by D3hoops.com

Up next: The winner advances to play the Chicago/Wartburg winner on Saturday