Today's prep boys hockey playoff game

Outlook: Duluth East is playing in its ninth consecutive section final after holding off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0 in Saturday's semifinals. That day, senior goaltender Kirk Meierhoff (1.82 goals-against average, .920 save percentage) notched his fifth shutout of the season. He was especially stout in the third period, turning in 14 of his 22 saves. Junior Garrett Worth (20 goals, 13 assists, 33 points) had the game's lone goal, continuing his flair for the dramatic at Amsoil. Worth's double-overtime score defeated Elk River in the 2015 section title game. Junior Ian Mageau (9-26—35) and sophomore Ryder Donovan (10-22—32) join Worth on the first line. Mageau, though, was injured against CEC and, immediately after, was described as "questionable" for tonight. Mageau had three assists in the Greyhounds' 5-0 dousing of Grand Rapids on Jan. 12 at Heritage Center. East coach Mike Randolph comes in with 597 career victories. The second-seeded Greyhounds were 8-5-1 following an OT loss to Eden Prairie on Jan. 14. They promptly reeled off a six-game winning streak. Senior Reid Hill is a candidate for the Reed Larson Award, which recognizes the state's top senior defenseman. ... No. 4 Grand Rapids wasn't the team it is now when it faced East in January. Key defensemen Michael Heitkamp and Drake Anderson were held out by game misconducts they received two days prior against Hermantown. The Thunderhawks started 7-0, a stretch that featured impressive wins over heavyweights Edina and Eden Prairie, but fell into a bit of a funk thereafter. A 1-3-1 stretch preceded six consecutive wins, which gave way to three straight losses. But Grand Rapids reversed course starting with a 14-0 rout of Duluth Denfeld in the regular-season finale. Senior Micah Miller (22-39—61) leads the way, with juniors Blake McLaughlin (17-36—53) and Gavin Hain (27-24—51) close behind. Miller, one of 10 Mr. Hockey finalists, has committed to St. Cloud State, while McLaughlin and Hain are bound for fellow Division I schools Minnesota and North Dakota, respectively. Junior goalies Zach Stejskal (2.51, .920) and Gabe Holum (2.13, .910) have split time in net. Stejskal started in the semifinals, which would indicate it's Holum's turn tonight — though he was between the pipes during East's 5-0 win.