Johnson is ranked first in the 50-yard freestyle, posting a top time of 21.38 seconds, putting him in the middle of the pool for Friday's preliminaries. Johnson also ranks second in the 100 freestyle, though his seed time of 47.61 is nearly a second slower than Benilde St. Margaret's senior Tyler Metz.

Other Northland contenders to reach Saturday's finals include Hibbing junior Sam Iozzo in the splash-and-dash 50 free; Mesabi East junior Levi Jofs in the 100 free; and Grand Rapids senior Wil Kangas-Olson in the 1-meter diving competition. Mesabi East and Hibbing both sport quality 200 freestyle relays as well.

* In Class AA, Duluth East junior Miles Rohrbaugh makes a third state appearance in diving after winning Section 7AA for a second straight year. The diving prelims begin at 6 p.m. today. Greyhounds sophomore Ryan Zelen is competing in the 50 and 100 free and is part of the 200 free relay.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia 58, Duluth Denfeld 52

Ethan Youso scored 35 points and hit four 3-pointers as the host Blue Devils edged the Hunters in nonconference action Tuesday night.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Ice edges Fire

Jamie Bird of Moose Lake Area scored the only goal in a three-round shootout to the give the Ice the win over the Fire after the teams played to a 5-5 tie through overtime Tuesday night in the K1 All-Star Game at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet.

The Fire led 4-2 before the Ice scored the final two goals of the second period.