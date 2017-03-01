Brown and the Browns are listening to all offers for the No. 1 overall pick.

"We're going to responsibly listen to any opportunities that are out there. I think we have to do that," Brown said Wednesday, March 1, at the Indiana Convention Center adjacent to Lucas Oil Stadium. "It's not a design of ours. We would have to wait and see what might come, and what player might be available there as we get through this process."

Brown, in his second season captaining the Cleveland rebuild, traded the second overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, effectively passing on No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz from North Dakota State. In that deal, the Browns collected additional picks, including the 12th overall pick in 2017.

"It positioned us, understanding where we were as a roster, understanding that we were passing on the opportunity to take a player, whether it's (Ohio State defensive end Joey) Bosa or Wentz, and you tip your hat to Carson, I think he came in and played well for Philadelphia and seems to be a quarterback with a high upside," Brown said. "I think this is a trade when you probably look back at it that will work out for both teams. It allowed us to be in the position today where we have two ones, two twos and had two threes as well. So we do like the trade for our side, and I think time will tell how all these guys that came out of that trade will develop."

The Browns are linked to a potential trade for New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but Brown wouldn't take the bait when asked to measure the likelihood of landing Tom Brady's backup.

"I understand the interest in that and I've seen all the headlines being written out there, but I wouldn't comment," he said.

Finding a quarterback has been a decades-old failed mission for the Browns. Their next quarterback will be their 28th starter since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.

Reports Wednesday indicated the Patriots are determined to keep Garoppolo, but that could be posturing to drive up the price on the trade market. This is not lost on Brown.

And if Brown finds himself on the horn with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, he's more than willing to talk. He said his relationship with Belichick is "good."

"I think they're easy to work with and I would describe it as good and leave it at that," Brown said.