NFL salary cap climbs to $167 million in 2017

The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans are among the teams with the most cap space when free agency begins March 9.

According to Overthecap.com, here is the available cap space for each NFL team as of Wednesday, March 1 (in millions).

Cleveland $102.352, San Francisco $76.97, Jacksonville $70.98, Tampa Bay $66.14, Tennessee $61.39, New England $59.67, Indianapolis $53.24, Chicago $51.37, Oakland $42.93, Denver $42.06, Cincinnati $42.0, Miami $41.05, Green Bay $40.0, Minnesota $37.95, Carolina $36.59, L.A. Rams $36.39, Washington $34.48, Detroit $31.8, New Orleans $27.35, N.Y. Jets $26.28, Seattle $25.93, Pittsburgh $23.62, Houston $23.4, Buffalo $18.19, Atlanta $17.87, Arizona $17.07, Baltimore $13.81, N.Y. Giants $13.28, Kansas City $9.59, Philadelphia $8.69, L.A. Chargers $5.19, Dallas $3.31.