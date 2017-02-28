Prep summaries
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hill City................. 20-24—54
McGregor............. 45-19—74
Hill City — Brendon Gould 2, Lane Gerber 7, Harry Nelson 3, Christian Haugen 1, Brady Wagner 17, Kix Martin 11, Jonathan Gowell 12, Mark Meyer 1. Totals 23 5-16 54.
3-point goals — Gerber, Nelson, Martin.
McGregor — Carson Passer 13, Joey Glunz 5, Johnny Huspek 6, Josh Benjamin 5, Sasho Javor 2, Marshall Passer 2, Ethan Marotz 3, Cole Gelhar 20, Joe Baker 8, Billy Staska 10. Totals 32 2-2 74.
3-point goals — C. Passer 3, Glunz, Huspek 2, Benjamin, Marotz.
Nashwauk-Kee..... 26-34—60
Fond du Lac......... 33-41—74
Nashwauk-Keewatin — Spencer Engel 6, Logan Derfler 2, Dylan Kukkonen 2, Jager Nash 5, Cody Staydohar 15, Corey Warwas 10, Brent Keranen 10, Jack Lorenz 10. Totals 24 9-12 60.
3-point goals — Staydohar.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe — Eddie Defoe 9, Avery Misquadace 15, Evan Butcher 23, Uriah Aubid 17, Jalen Paulson 9. Totals 32 2-4 74.
3-point goals — Defoe, Misquadace 2, Aubid 3, Paulson.
Northeast Range 25-31-8—64
Cherry............. 23-33-17—73
Northeast Range — Austin Erickson 1, Travis Loewen 8, Alex Pecha 19, Drake Pecha 16, Aaron Saari 20. Totals 24 9-18 64.
3-point goals — Loewen, A. Pecha 3, D. Pecha 3,
Cherry — Riley Erickson 35, Riley Lind 5, Jeremy Hansen 25, Chris Otto 2, Jacob Demars 6. Totals 26 15-20 73.
3-point goals — Erickson 5, Hansen.
Moose Lake-WR... 33-27—50
East Central.......... 19-25—44
Moose Lake-Willow River — Thomas Gulso 13, Avery Kosloski 14, Ryan Barrett 7, Isaac Riihiluoma 4, Jared Witkowski 10. Totals 19 7-11 50.
3-point goals — Gulso, Kosloski 2, Barrett, Riihiluoma.
East Central — Barrett Peterson 2, Gunnar Fogt 12, Bryan Clennon 2, Henry Loew 9, Paul Diggan 7, Jace Schutt 12. Totals 18 9-14 44.
3-point goals — Fogt 4, Loew, Diggan.
North Woods........ 34-40—74
Carlton.................. 29-36—65
North Woods — Tate Olson 17, Cade Goggleye 15, Chase Kleppe 13, Brendan Parson 11, George Bibeau 8, Tanner Lokken 6, Trevor Morrison 4. Totals 23 22-32 74.
3-point goals — Parson, Olson.
Carlton — Sam Macor 14, Waylon Lekander 12, Matthew Hey 9, Jackson Mickle 8, Tyler Ojibway 7, Ben Soderstrom 7, Eric Soderstrom 5, Nate Nilsen 3. Totals 16 9-14 65.
3-point goals — Hey, Lekander, Mickle, Nilsen, Ojibway, E. Soderstrom.
Silver Bay.............. 18-24—42
LCA....................... 31-23—54
Silver Bay — Riley Tiboni 5, Jason Blood 14, Mason Ollman 7, Weston Monson 4, David Schober 2, Hunter Monson 10. Totals 17 4-10 42.
3-point goals — Tiboni, Blood, H. Monson 2.
Lakeview Christian Academy — Lance Puffer 8, Jacob Easty 5, Josh Reinertsen 2, Josh Emerson 9, Sam Easty 25, Jonny Emerson 3, Brandon BarBee 2. Totals 19 12-15 54.
3-point goals — Puffer 2, Easty, J. Emerson.
Monday's Late Results
Cromwell-Wright.. 39-19—58
Mtn. Iron-Buhl...... 29-37—66
Cromwell-Wright — Marcus Pocernich 5, Micah Pocernich 18, Alek Striowski 9, Ryan Juntunen 12, Zion Smith 14. Totals 21 1-3 58.
3-point goals — Micah Pocernich 6, Smith 4, Juntunen 4, Marcus Pocernich.
Mountain Iron-Buhl — Carter Martinson 3, Joe Buffetta 11, Riley Kintner 3, Jaylon Holmes 31, Brody Bissonette 3, Josh Isaacson 15. Totals 10-15 66.
3-point goals — Buffetta 2, Martinson, Holmes.
Ogilvie.................. 17-23—40
Duluth Marshall.... 41-27—68
Ogilvie — Jon Magaard 3, Jake DeBoer 15, Marshall Barker 6, Trent Spurbeck 3, Seth Lombard 2, Dave Bartel 11. Totals 14 8-14 40.
3-point goals — Magaard, DeBoer, Barker 2.
Duluth Marshall — Kevin Snyder 18, Rain Li 2, Tyler Johnson 3, Jack Burt 2, Jack Schenk 33, Derrick Winn 2, Nate Jenkins 8. Totals 28 5-6 68.
3-point goals — Snyder 4, Johnson, Schenk 2.
Two Harbors.........19-27—46
Greenway............. 43-31—74
Two Harbors — Jed Miller 1, Karter Kinn 6, Jayden Ruberg 18, Ian Johnson 8, Brandon Dugger 9, Aaron Elmquist 2, Carson Wenger 2. Totals 15 11-17 46.
3-point goal — Ruberg 4, Dugger.
Greenway — Sam Skaar 7, Gordon Skaar 1, Demetrius Aitken 4, Kyler Daniels 8, Michael Finckbone 4, Jace Hansen-Cochran 14, Dylan DeChampeau 26, Anto Vidovic 10. Totals 31 12-18 74.
3-point goals — None.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Section 7AA First Round
North Branch........ 13-23—36
Hermantown......... 21-31—52
North Branch — Katelyn Berg 3, Cianna Selbitschka 8, Haley Hadrava 2, Alicia Skroch 2, Jillayna Hoppe 3, Samantha Pederson 9, Savannah Linkert 9. Totals 14 2-5 36.
3-point goals — Berg, Selbitschka 2, Hadrava.
Hermantown — Jaelyn Bushey 2, Kylee Hren 2, Maddy Foster 3, Taylor Vold 6, Jordyn Thomas 24, Ellie Gamradt 15. Totals 20 8-14 52.
3-point goals — Thomas 4.
Princeton.............. 27-34—61
Cloquet................. 38-25—63
Princeton — Madyson Shafer 17, Julia Bjurman 17, Maddie Nierengarten 14, Danika Rademacher 7, Reilee Schepper 6. Totals 24 9-19 61.
3-point goals — Bjurman 3, Rademacher.
Cloquet — Allie Wojtysiak 16, Nicole Blatchford 13, Carmen Foss 13, Kendra Kelley 9, Vanna Kelley 7, Jessica Liang 3, Kate Owens 2. Totals 27 6-9 63.
3-point goals — V. Kelley, Liang, Blatchford.
Section 7AA Quarterfinals
Eveleth-Gilbert..... 20-15—35
Proctor................. 23-27—50
Eveleth-Gilbert — McKenzie Perushek 12, Cora Delich 4, Avery Straughter 11, Danika Dertinger 2, No. 52 6. Totals 14 5-9 35.
3-point goals — Perushek 2.
Proctor — Sam Pogatchnik 18, Morgan Nylund 3, Katelyn Marunich 10, Taylor Myers 16, Sam Parendo 3. Totals 15 17-29 50.
3-point goals — Pogatchnik 2, Myers.
Greenway............. 17-11—28
Duluth Marshall...35-24—59
Greenway — Baylie Norris 3, Emma Murphy 5, Delaney Mjolsness 4, Abby Murphy 2, Bailey Hubbard 6, Jadin Saville 8. Totals 12 2-8 28.
3-point goals — Norris, Murphy.
Duluth Marshall — Grace Kirk 14, Anna Eyer 2, Gianna Kneepkens 12, Maggie Landherr 3, Lydia Swanson 7, Lauren Bonin 16, Rachel DeWitte 5. Totals 22 12-18 59.
3-point goals — Swanson, Bonin, DeWitte.
Hinckley-Finlayson.... 0-7—7
Esko...................... 39-27—66
Hinckley-Finlayson — Grace Balut 4, Hannah Balut 1, Aryanna Puetz 2. Totals 1 5-11 7.
3-point goals — None.
Esko — Annika Wold 3, Mackenzie Holland 4, Mandi Dincau 12, Selena Shady 12, Macy Sunnarborg 9, Ava Gonsorowski 16, Karlie Kulas 6, Bridget Yellin 4. Totals 27 9-14 66.
3-point goals — Dincau 2, Gonsorowski.
Moose Lake-WR... 18-22—40
Pequot Lakes........ 40-36—76
Moose Lake-Willow River — Natalie Mikrot 13, Kennedy Janke 6, Ally Bode 4, Charis Blacklock 4, Ellie Schaumburg 4, Brooke Wegge 3, Laura Walker 2, Ella Rhoades 2, Tori Walczynski 2. Totals 15 5-8 40.
3-point goals — Mikrot 3, Bode, Janke.
Pequot Lakes — Corina Ruud 26, Karli Skog 15, Olivia Lane 12, Sam Littman 8, Kristin Skog 4, Lola Rysavy 3, Addie Hubbard 2, Lyndsey Johnson 2, Molly Dotty 2. Totals 37 2-10 76.
3-point goals — None.
Virginia................. 14-19—33
Two Harbors......... 17-19—36
Virginia — Lexi Ahrens 14, Hailey Aho 6, Caleece Myhre 1, Kaitlin Knutson 6, Kelsey Knutson 2, Peyton Wercinski 2, Rylee Kelly 2. Totals 12 8-12 33.
3-point goals — Aho.
Two Harbors — Ayla Lemke 19, Carina Hebl 7, Tori Bott 10. Totals 13 8-17 36.
3-point goals — Hebl 2.
Monday's Late Result
Section 5A Play-in Game
Laporte................. 18-26—44
McGregor............. 34-31—65
Laporte — Urentia 6, Kerby 16, Taylor 3, Smith 5, Hadrava 14. Totals 16 11-18 44.
3-point goal — Taylor.
McGregor — Shelby Kelley 23, Michaela Jackson 18, Jo Jo Orbeck 8, Averie Seibert 4, Andrea Bohn 6, Shinaana Secody 6. Totals 26 8-13 65.
3-point goals — Kelley, Jackson 4.
GIRLS HOCKEY
All-Lake Superior Conference
First Team
Callie Hoff, sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Samantha Young, sr., Superior; Amber Heidenreich, sr., Hayward-Ashland; Mikayla Kero, sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Emma Peterson, sr., Superior; Lauren Tremblay, sr., Hayward-Ashland.
Second Team
Brionna Stafne, sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Jenna Curtis, sr., Hayward-Ashland; Addie Young, jr., Superior; Olyvia Opsahl, jr., Proctor-Hermantown; Ella Ierino, jr., Duluth; Erin Genereau, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Honorable Mention
Olivia Boettcher, soph., Duluth Marshall; Sydney Schuman, jr., Duluth; Izzy Sutherland, jr., Duluth; Maren Friday, eighth, Duluth Marshall; Skylar Gunderson, sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Keagen Anderson, soph., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Carissa Mudrak, Duluth Marshall.