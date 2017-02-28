Wrestling a family affair for Hibbing's Fuenffinger

Bluejackets coach Ellis Wojciehowski went so far as to say opponents have been "dodging him and ducking him," unenthusiastic at the prospect of getting whipped by Fuenffinger.

Fortunately, the senior comes from a wrestling family. What he couldn't find on the high school mat, he found by driving 200-plus miles every Sunday to Augsburg College in Minneapolis, where older brother Tone Fuenffinger, a 2014 Hibbing graduate, is a junior. Those sessions often morphed into marathons, neither sibling willing to give an inch.

More often than not, Morgan was on the wrong end.

"Sadly, he's still got me," he said of Tone. "That just drives me even more."

Another older brother, 2011 Hibbing graduate Mike Fuenffinger, won a state championship at 112 pounds as a junior. He also claimed two individual national titles at Augsburg, where he was a three-time Division III All-American. Morgan might be ranked No. 1 in the state and coming off a runner-up finish at 132 pounds a year ago, but he still doesn't have bragging rights at home.

"I think if I win state this year I'd have to be considered the best of the five," he joked by phone Tuesday evening.

His chance comes this weekend at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, site of the state tournament.

Fuenffinger opens his fifth state tournament Friday against South St. Paul's Joshua Oberg. He needs three victories to match last year's showing, four to top it.

As a junior, Fuenffinger was undefeated entering his title match with Albert Lea's Garrett Aldrich. But Aldrich immediately took control by corralling Fuenffinger in a headlock.

"The guy hit Morgan with a five-point move right away," Wojciehowski said. "Morgan was fighting back from that for the whole match."

Fuenffinger made it interesting before dropping a 10-7 decision.

This time around, he won't take anything for granted. Fuenffinger let his guard down for an instant against Aldrich, and it cost him dearly. He says he has to stay calm, focused and under control from start to finish.

"Smart wrestling is what it comes down to," Fuenffinger said.

That bodes well for the Bluejacket, according to Wojciehowski.

"He's one of the smarter wrestlers to come through Hibbing," said the coach, who has been with the team since 1993, including the past six years as head coach.

And one of the hardest-working. Wojciehowski said Fuenffinger always has been self-motivated, but as he matured, he ratcheted up that commitment. He is technically sound and quick. The 5-foot-8 Fuenffinger used the loss to Aldrich to drive him in the weight room during the offseason. He's stronger now.

He says he only watched the tape of that defeat two times. He hardly thinks about it anymore.

"I've moved on from that," Fuenffinger said.

Like Fuenffinger, Aldrich is a senior. The only difference? He's wrestling at 145 pounds.

Fuenffinger isn't the only wrestler from Hibbing competing this weekend, nor is he the only member of his family. Sophomore brother Francis Fuenffinger qualified at 106 pounds. Others include junior A.J. Bethea (145 pounds), at state for the fourth time; senior Devante Jelle (195), a two-time qualifier; and senior Holden Law (182), making his state debut.

The team tournament, for which Hibbing didn't qualify, is Thursday.

After high school, Morgan Fuenffinger hopes to wrestle at either the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y., or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. His father served 20 years in the Navy.

First, though, he'd like to push his career win total from 168 to 172.

"I know what I need to do now to win it," Fuenffinger said.

• Among other Northlanders competing at the state tournament is Proctor-Hermantown senior Jake Murillo. The 182-pounder, who faces Holton Truax of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie in Friday's first round, gives the United their first state entrant. Proctor started its wrestling program in 2012, and later created a co-op with Hermantown. Five of the team's wrestlers produced podium finishes at last weekend's Section 7AA individual tournament.

• Grand Rapids, in Class AA, is the only area team to qualify for state. The Thunderhawks are unseeded and face No. 2 Simley at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Northland State Wrestlers Class A

113 — Marshall Michienzi, fr., Deer River; 120 — Jace Geving, jr., Deer River; 126 — Jamaal Baird, jr., Deer River; 132 — Trey Fairbanks, fr., Deer River; 145 — Bryce Smith, soph., Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway; 160 — Kole Platt, soph., Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway; 182 — Jacob Schimek, sr., Deer River; 285 — Jared Rabbit, sr., Deer River.

Class AA

106 — Francis Fuenffinger, soph., Hibbing; 113 — Kyle Lundberg, sr., Grand Rapids; 120 — Cole Jones, sr., Grand Rapids; 126 — Josh Holm, jr., Grand Rapids; 132 — Kellen Schauer, soph., Grand Rapids; 138 — Morgan Fuenffinger, sr., Hibbing; 145 — A.J. Bethea, jr., Hibbing; 152 — Connor Denman, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 170 — Daniel Stevens, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Brandon Frisby, sr., Grand Rapids; 182 — Jake Murillo, sr., Proctor; Holden Law, sr., Hibbing; 195 — Devante Jelle, sr., Hibbing; 220 — Cole Walthers, sr., Grand Rapids; 285 — Devin Reynolds, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.