Wild signs D Weber for rest of the season
The Minnesota Wild on Tuesday signed defenseman Mike Weber to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.
Weber, 29, has totaled eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 54 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League this season. He ranks second on the club with 92 penalty minutes and third with a plus-5 rating while serving as team captain.
The Pittsburgh native has totaled 53 points and 437 penalty minutes in 351 career games during parts of eight NHL seasons with Buffalo (2007-2016) and Washington (2015-16)
He was originally selected by Buffalo in the second round (57th overall) of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.