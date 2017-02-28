However, the team is not ruling out the possibility of a new deal.

"Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization," Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement. "We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward."

Peterson thanked the organization and said the door is still open to a return in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

"It's been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings," Peterson said. "They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication. I spoke with Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason.

"In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota."

The 31-year-old would have made $11.75 million in base salary with a $6 million roster bonus had his option been picked up.

Peterson, a native of Palestine, Texas, has been linked in rumors to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. After the Giants released running back Rashad Jennings, Peterson tweeted "The Giants been making some interesting moves."

He previously told ESPN he has interest in playing for the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peterson spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, rushing for franchise records of 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in 123 games. He had 72 yards on 37 carries in three games last season after dealing with a meniscus tear and an LCL sprain.

In 2012, Peterson won the NFL MVP Award after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set in 1984.