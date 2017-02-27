Search
    prep summaries

    By News Tribune Today at 10:31 p.m.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    Carlton.................. 35-30—65

    South Ridge.......... 26-29—55

    Carlton — Waylon Lekander 8, Jackson Mickle 3, Matthew Hey 8, Tyler Ojibway 12, Eric Soderstrom 12, Keijo Day 4, Ben Soderstrom 2, Sam Macor 16.

    3-point goals — Hey, Ojibway.

    South Ridge — Logan Young 3, Nick Carlson 22, Christian Houle 17, Joe Janke 5, Jayton Nelson 6, Trenton Johnson 2.

    3-point goals — Young, Carlson 4, Houle 2, Janke.

    Saturday's Late Results

    Crosby-Ironton 67, Hibbing 43

    Grand Rapids 92, Detroit Lakes 64

    Prairie Seeds Academy 96, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 48

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    Section 7A Play-in Games

    Nashwauk-Kee..... 27-28—55

    Chisholm............... 14-28—42

    Nashwauk-Keewatin — Stacie Lokken 13, Jacie Clusiau 15, Cecilia Clusiau 6, Madison Owens 6, Johnnie Waldvogel 10, Brandi Stougard 5. Totals 22 7-19 55.

    3-point goals — J. Clusiau 3, Stougard.

    Chisholm — Tessa Yaroscak 15, Katelyn Larson 6, Emily Berg 12, Alex Whitlock 9. Totals 16 8-23 42.

    3-point goals — Yaroscak 2.

    Northeast Range... 21-14—35

    North Woods......... 29-38—67

    Northeast Range — Mikayla Mellesmoen 16, Shayler Lislegard 11, Lyric Johnson 7, Ina Koivisto 1. Totals 8 15-26 35.

    3-point goals — Mellesmoen 4.

    North Woods — Alli Sandberg 9, Hanna Sandberg 11, Regan Ratai 15, Kate Stone 5, Sasha Strong 5, Kennedy Wardas 1, Bria Chiabotti 21. Totals 27 9-24 67.

    3-point goals — Chiabotti 2, A. Sandberg, H. Sandberg.

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    K1 Northern Minnesota High School Girls All-Star Game

    At Cloquet

    Futures game, 5 p.m. today

    All-Star game, 7:30 p.m.

    Fire Rosters

    Goaltenders — Erin Genereau, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Morgan Hirsch, sr., Eveleth-Gilbert Area; defensemen — Ellice Murphy, jr., Roseau; Jenna Byfuglien, jr., Roseau; Lillian Rue, jr., Hibbing-Chisholm; Katie Carpenter, sr., Hibbing-Chisholm; Ella Ierino, jr., Duluth East; Liesl Francisco, sr., Grand Rapids; forwards — Lexi Edwards, sr., International Falls; Amber Tilander, jr., International Falls; Jessica Bird, sr., Moose Lake Area; Brionna Stafne, sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Callie Hoff, sr., Proctor-Hermantown; Sage Gerard, sr., Moose Lake Area; Allyson Brandt, sr., Hibbing-Chisholm; Rose Lundquist, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; Brenna Ceglar, jr., Eveleth-Gilbert Area.

    Coaches: Brian Entzien and Bizz Huss (North Shore).

    Ice Rosters

    Goaltenders — Maddy Gamst, jr., Moose Lake Area; Paige Hemphill, sr., Grand Rapids; defensemen — Mikayla Kero, sr., Hermantown; Ty Bischoff, jr., Grand Rapids; Jamie Bird, sr., Moose Lake Area; Olyvia Opsahl, jr., Proctor-Hermantown; Everly Bauck, jr., North Shore; Alysha Anderson, sr., Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; forwards — Mallorie Iozzo, sr., Hibbing-Chisholm; Lilly Rewertz, sr., Hibbing-Chisholm; Megan Dulong, sr., Grand Rapids; Lindsey Stanl, sr., Roseau; Madison Illikainen, sr., Grand Rapids; Lexi Erickson, sr., International Falls; Izzy Sutherland, jr., Duluth East; Brooke McMillen, sr., North Shore; Sydney Schuman, jr,. Duluth East.

    Coaches: Emily Erickson, Eric Rewertz and Pat Iozzo (Hibbing-Chisholm).

