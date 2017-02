Prep playoff schedule

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Friday's First Round

No. 15 Superior (9-13) at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

SECTIONAL 1

Today's First Round

No. 11 Ashland (8-14) at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Today's First Round

No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

Friday's Quarterfinals

Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern (18-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAAA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Today's First Round

No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m. (WKLK-AM 1230)

No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Semifinals

At High Seed

Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA

Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA

SECTION 7AA

Subsection 1

First Round

Today's Games

No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m. (WMOZ-FM 106.9)

Wednesday's Game

No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

Subsection 2

First Round

Today's Games

No. 5 Eveleth-GIlbert (12-14) at No. 4 Proctor (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Greenway (2-21) at No. 1 Duluth Marshall (21-5), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Virginia (9-17) at No. 3 Two Harbors (19-7), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Mesabi East (9-17) at No. 2 International Falls (16-8), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Quarterfinals

At Romano Gym

First-round winners, 1, 2:30, 5:45 and 7:15 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsection 1

Monday's Results

Play-in Game

No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), night

Thursday's First Round

At Esko

No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

At Hermantown

No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

Subsection 2

Monday's Results

Play-in Games

Nashwauk-Keewatin 55, Chisholm 42

North Woods 67, Northeast Range 35

Thursday's First Round

At Hibbing

No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 North Woods (8-18) vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

At Coleraine

No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (10-17) vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)

BOYS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Thursday's Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday's Results

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Greenway 2, Hibbing-Chisholm 1

Wednesday's Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Greenway (18-7-1) vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WISCONSIN

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Alliant Energy Center, Madison

Friday's Semifinals

Hayward-Ashland (19-5-2) vs. Green Bay East (21-3-3), 11 a.m.

D.C. Everest (20-4-1) vs. Sun Prairie (20-3-2), 1:15 p.m.

Saturday's Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:10 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

MINNESOTA

STATE MEET

At University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, Minneapolis

Thursday's Meet

Class A diving preliminaries, noon

Class AA diving preliminaries, 6 p.m.

Friday's Meet

Class A swimming preliminaries, noon

Class AA swimming preliminaries, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Meet

Class A swimming and diving finals, noon

Class AA swimming and diving finals, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

MINNESOTA

STATE MEET

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Thursday's Matches

Class AAA/AA team quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Class A team quarterfinals, 11 a.m.

Class AAA/AA team consolation semifinals, 11 a.m.

Class AAA/AA/A team semifinals, 1 p.m.

Class A team consolation semifinals, 1 p.m.

Class AAA/AA/A third and fifth place, 5 p.m.

Class AAA/AA/A team championships, 7 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Class A individual first round, 9 a.m.

Class AA individual first round, 11 a.m.

Class AAA individual first round, 1 p.m.

Class A individual quarterfinals, 4 p.m.

Class AA individual quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Class AAA individual quarterfinals, 6 p.m.

Wrestlebacks, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Consolation quarterfinals, 9 a.m.

Championship semifinals, 10:15 a.m.

Consolation semifinals, 12:15 p.m.

Third place and fifth place, 4 p.m.

Championships, 6:30 p.m.