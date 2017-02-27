College hockey: UMD men slip to No. 3; women still No. 2

The Bulldogs (20-5-7) narrowly slipped past Miami 4-3 on Thursday before tying the RedHawks 3-3 the next night.

NCHC leader Denver (24-6-4) maintained its top spot in the rankings after sweeping St. Cloud State. The other ranked NCHC teams are Western Michigan at No. 8, North Dakota at No. 15 and St. Cloud State, despite a losing record overall, at 19th.

* In the USCHO.com women's poll, UMD stayed at No. 2 after sweeping St. Cloud State in a WCHA quarterfinal series. The Bulldogs (24-5-5) next face fifth-ranked Minnesota (25-6-5) in a WCHA Final Face-off semifinal game Saturday on the Gophers' home ice at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. The winner likely will face top-ranked Wisconsin (29-2-4) in Sunday's final.