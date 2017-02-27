Search
    College women's basketball: UWS faces tough test in NCAAs

    By News Tribune Today at 10:06 p.m.

    An old sports adage underdogs often latch onto is "To be the best, you have to beat the best."

    Count Wisconsin-Superior in that club.

    The Yellowjackets (23-4), two days removed from a second straight UMAC postseason title, learned Monday they will play the University of St. Thomas (27-0) in an NCAA Division III first-round regional game Friday on the Tommies' home court in St. Paul. A time is yet to be determined.

    Second-ranked St. Thomas won its sixth consecutive Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference playoff title Sunday.

    The winner would face either the University of Chicago or Wartburg College in the next round.

