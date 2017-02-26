Drag racing: Anderson gets 87th career win at Arizona Nationals
Duluth's Greg Anderson picked up his 87th career victory and second at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park to win the Pro Stock division at the 33rd annual NHRA Arizona Nationals on Sunday in Chandler, Ariz.
Anderson defeated Ray Skillman in the final, getting a 6.547-second pass at 211.43 miles per hour out of his Summit Racing Equipment Chevy Camaro.
Skillman eliminated Anderson's teammate, Wright-native Jason Line, en route to the final.