College softball: Saints finish winless in Rochester

Junior Hannah Borgeson went 3-for-3 for the Saints in the loss Sunday to Simpson while senior Olivia Bretting out of Ashland went 2-for-2 in the loss to Luther. On Saturday, Bretting and junior Alex Bremer had two hits against St. Catherine's. Bremer was 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored against Wesleyan.

The Saints are now off until March 12 when they begin their spring break trip to the Rebel Games in Kissimmee, Fla.

• Wisconsin-Superior picked up an 8-0 loss to Marian and a 4-3 win over Concordia (Wisconsin) to finish 2-2 at the Finlandia Dome Classic in Marquette, Mich., over the weekend. The Yellowjackets scored one run in the top of the sixth inning and three runs in the top of the seventh to rally from a 3-0 deficit against Concordia. Freshman shortstop Bailey Kinnunen out of Grand Rapids went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored — including the game-winning run — against Concordia. Kinnunen had a double in the six-inning loss to Marian.