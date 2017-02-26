Big Wild trade makes it look like team is going for it all

In exchange, the Wild will send a haul of draft picks, including a 2017 first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick, and a 2019 conditional fourth-round pick. On top of that, the Wild will also send minor leaguer Grayson Downing to the Coyotes and will get back a 2017 fourth-round pick to go along with Hanzal and White.

A first-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2005 NHL draft, Hanzal will likely slide into either the third- or fourth-line center role for the Wild, providing an instant upgrade toward the bottom half of the lineup. He led the Coyotes with 16 goals this season and also tallied 10 assists in 51 games.

Make no mistake about it. This is a rental, as Hanzal's deal expires at the end of the season.

In that respect, a haul of draft picks could seem like a lot for a few months of Hanzal. That said, this is a historically weak draft class, and the Wild are in the best position they've ever been to make a run at the Stanley Cup. They lead the Western Conference with 84 points, and the trade for Hanzal is a clear indication that they're going for it this season.

That, coupled with the fact that the organization is flush with top-notch prospects following the emergence of players like Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, and the trade makes even more sense from a Wild perspective.

Hanzal has consistently been a second- or third-line center for the Coyotes since making his debut in 2007-08, scoring 117 goals and tallying 196 assists in 608 career games. A 6-foot-6, 225-pound two-way player, Hanzal has also won 56 percent of his faceoffs this season — a number coach Bruce Boudreau cares very much about.

When asked about the potential trade before it went official, Boudreau responded, "Chuck (Fletcher) and Brent (Flahr) are locked in a room. I don't know what's going on."

Making a midseason move is nothing new for Fletcher, as he has pulled the trigger a number of times, namely acquiring star goaltender Devan Dubnyk from the Coyotes midway through the 2014-15 season. That said, this is the first time since acquiring veteran winger Jason Pominville during the 2012-13 season that the Wild have traded a first-round pick.

Aside from Hanzal, the Wild are also getting White, a 28-year-old center who has scored 58 points over his 294-game NHL career. He has played for the Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, and Philadelphia Flyers and has enough position flexibility to play winger if needed. A third-round pick in the 2006 draft, White has seven goals and six assists in 46 games this season.