Baltimore player arrested on multiple drug charges in Miami

Elam initially was pulled over for reckless driving and was found with 126 grams of marijuana and three grams of oxycodone in his vehicle, according to Miami-Dade police.

Elam, the Ravens' first-round pick in 2013 out of the University of Florida, is currently being held on a $15,500 bond.

Elam will officially become an unrestricted free agent on March 9 after the Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option last year.

"We are aware of the arrest of Matt Elam. Matt is not in our plans for the 2017 Ravens," the Ravens said in a statement.

The 5-foot-10, 208-pound Elam has played three seasons with the Ravens, missing the entire 2015 season after tearing his biceps in training camp. He played just nine games last year after hurting his knee in the preseason, seeing action mostly on special teams. In 41 career games, Elam has 131 tackles, one interception and a half-sack.

In October 2015, Elam was suspended one game for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. He was on injured reserve at the time.