If Kontny and Co. have been under the weather, it was hard to tell Saturday as the Yellowjackets dismantled Minnesota-Morris 72-46 before 423 at Mortorelli Gymnasium, earning the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament for a second straight year.

Junior forward Justine Larson scored a career-high 22 points and Kontny added 20 to lead UWS, which used a stellar defensive effort to remain unbeaten in UMAC play. The Yellowjackets find out Monday who and where they will play in the first round of the national tournament.

"Mission accomplished," Kontny said. "We just played our hearts out."

The Yellowjackets have yet to lose a UMAC game in their second year in the league, a stretch of 36 straight counting four tournament games.

Morris (20-7) had a banner season but couldn't spell the Yellowjackets (23-4). Only two of the Cougars' top 10 players are seniors while UWS doesn't have any, though junior Bailee Bartunek (six points, 14 rebounds, four assists) will graduate a year early.

"We were 20-3 over our last 23 games, and all three losses were to Superior," Morris coach Tim Grove said. "It's difficult to put into perspective after a butt-kicking like we just got, but our job as coaches was to remind them of what a great year we had. Just looking at our rosters, it could be the two of us battling for a while."

After an ugly first quarter, which Superior led 8-7, the Yellowjackets took control with a 22-10 run to lead 30-17 at the break. Morris had as many turnovers (17) as points, while UWS had 14 offensive rebounds. You don't have to be basketball genius to figure that one out.

"The two keys we talked about in practice were eliminating offensive turnovers and securing rebounds," Grove said. "We made a little run in the second half, but then they turned it back on. They're just so good and so deep. They've got incredible talent, and it doesn't matter if they've got 1 through 5 or 6 through 10 on the court. They're just really good."

Yellowjackets forward Hannah Norlin scored 20 points in each of the first two meetings with Morris, which played UWS tough, but only had six points Saturday as the Cougars clamped down on her. That left Larson open to make shots.

Larson, who finished with 12 rebounds, is known as a staunch defender. She is 5-foot-10 and rangy but has offensive skill, with a quick release. She had 15 of her 22 points after halftime to help keep Morris at bay. She was 4-for-8 from 3-point range en route to being named tournament MVP.

"With Superior, you pick your poison," Grove said.

Larson's previous career high was 15, and she had attempted only 14 3-pointers all season coming into Saturday. She also helped hold Morris' leading scorer, Ellie Stevenson, to seven points on 1-for-12 shooting, plus seven turnovers.

"Our defense was 40 minutes of phenomenal," UWS coach Don Mulhern said.

Larson is a pass-first player, which Mulhern said fits her giving personality. After the game she could be seen passing out treats her mother made. They went fast.

"Morris wasn't guarding me, and I was just feeling it," Larson said. "I have been practicing 3-pointers a lot more, and it paid off. I wanted to add that to my game because it makes my drive more effective. They can't just sag off me."

Kontny is another all-around player for UWS, and her toughness personifies this team. She broke her nose against North Central on Dec. 3 and played a month with a protective mask.

"Hailey is tougher than tough," Mulhern said. "She is as gritty as gritty can be."

Mulhern and Kontny's voices were hoarse. Turns out, they both needed cough drops.

"I'm a little under the weather, but yelling definitely took a toll," Kontny said, smiling. "There was no way I was going to miss this. We're a team that even if we're beat up a little bit, we battle through it."

MINNESOTA-MORRIS (46) — Emma Atkinson 0-2 0-0 0, Elli Stevenson 1-12 5-6 7, Mauren Thiesen 0-8 4-4 4, Kendra Raths 4-6 0-0 8, Tori Holt 1-3 1-2 1-2 3, Becca Holland 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey Miller 5-9 0-0 11, Courtney Dague 0-2 0-0 0, Jordan Halvorson 2-5 0-0 4, Abby Van Kempen 4-7 1-3 9. Totals 17-55 11-15 46.

WISCONSIN-SUPERIOR (72) — Amelia Leger 2-7 0-0 5, Bailee Bartunek 3-6 0-0 6, Justine Larson 8-17 2-4 22, Hailey Kontny 7-17 6-9 20, Hannah Norlin 2-8 2-3 6, Mackenzie Kmecik 1-1 0-0 2, Megan Aho 1-4 0-0 2, Jade Wong 0-1 0-0 0, Brittany Laehn 1-4 0-0 2 , Emily Carpenter 1-2 0-0 3, Eva Reinertsen 1-10 1-2 4, Jade Tucker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-80 11-18 72.

Halftime — UWS 30, Morris 17. 3-point goals — Morris 1-20 (Atkinson 0-2, Stevenson 0-6, Thiesen 0-4, Raths 0-2, Miller 1-3, Dague 0-2, Halvorson 0-1), UWS 7-19 (Leger 1-3, Larson 4-8, Laehn 0-1, Carpenter 1-2, Reinertsen 1-5). Rebounds — Morris 52 (Van Kempen 13), UWS 46 (Bartunek 14). Assists — Morris 9 (Thiesen 3), UWS 16 (Bartunek 4). Turnovers — Morris 23 (Stevenson 7), UWS 4. Fouls — Morris 19, UWS 14. Fouled out — None. Attendance — 423.