College hockey: Saints women lose in minigame

Amy Budde ended the series with a goal at 7:02 of the third extra session.

Lake Forest will meet Adrian in next weekend's championship game.

Mac Johnson scored on a second-period power play and Denisa Lalikova added a third-period tally for the Saints in the first contest.

Wis.-River Falls 3, Wis.-Superior 0

Dani Sibley scored two goals and Angie Hall posted a 17-save shutout as the third-ranked Falcons ended the Yellowjackets' season in the second game of a WIAC tournament semifinal at River Falls, Wis.

Haley Nielsen opened the scoring 4:37 into the game with her 10th goal of the season before Sibley followed with her 26th on a power play with 5 seconds left in the first period and closed the scoring with an unassisted goal 3:30 into the third.

Goaltender Kim Kobar made 28 saves for UWS (12-15), which lost the first game of the series 5-1 on Friday.

River Falls (25-2) advances to the WIAC final against Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

COLLEGE MEN

St. Norbert 4, St. Scholastica 0

The Saints couldn't find any offensive footing against the fourth-ranked Green Knights in the semifinals of the NCHA tournament at De Pere, Wis.

The Saints (13-13-1) recorded just 14 shots on goal, and were scoreless in four power-play opportunities against the nation's stingiest Division III team. The Green Knights (20-5-1) opened the scoring at 7:26 of the first period, before doubling the lead with a power-play goal 90 seconds later.

St. Norbert scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period to finish 3-for-6 with the man-advantage. Freshman Zane Steeves made 32 saves for CSS, while T.J. Black picked up his sixth shutout of the season for St. Norbert.

Wis.-Stevens Point 8, Wis.-Superior 1

The host Pointers scored four second-period goals — two on power plays and one shorthanded, all by Lawrence Cornellier — to overpower the Yellowjackets in the second game of a WIAC semifinal series Saturday night in Stevens Point, Wis.

Combined with a 5-1 defeat Friday, the Yellowjackets' season ended with an 8-19-2 record.

Stevens Point (20-4-3) advances to next weekend's WIAC championship game.

Cornellier scored at 3:52 of the second for a 3-1 lead and added goals at 15:52 and 17:19 of the second before scoring his fourth of the night in the final period. Tanner Karty had a pair of even-strength goals, while the Pointers were 4-for-6 with a man-advantage.