    Prep playoff schedule

    By News Tribune Today at 10:50 p.m.

    BOYS BASKETBALL

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday, March 3

    First Round

    No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 2

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.

    DIVISION 3

    SECTIONAL 1

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

    No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

    No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

    Friday, March 3

    Quarterfinals

    Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

    GIRLS BASKETBALL

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AAA

    Thursday's Quarterfinals

    No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7AAA

    Tuesday's First Round

    No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.

    No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.

    Saturday, March 4

    Semifinals

    At High Seed

    Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA

    Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA

    SECTION 7AA

    Subsection 1

    Tuesday's Games

    No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.

    No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.

    No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m.

    Wednesday's Game

    No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Subsection 1

    Monday's Play-in Game

    No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), 7 p.m.

    Thursday's First Round

    At Esko

    No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

    No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

    At Hermantown

    No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

    Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

    Subsection 2

    Monday's Play-in Games

    No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (9-17) at No. 8 Chisholm (9-17), 6 p.m.

    No. 10 Northeast Range (2-19) at No. 7 North Woods (7-18), 7 p.m.

    Thursday's First Round

    At Hibbing

    No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

    North Woods/Northeast Range winner vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

    At Coleraine

    No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

    Carlton/Nashwauk-Keewatin winner vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)

    WISCONSIN

    DIVISION 1

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday's Result

    First Round

    Hudson 68, Superior 31

    DIVISION 3

    SECTIONAL 1

    Friday's Results

    Northwestern 49, Amery 37

    Hayward 72, Osceola 29

    Saturday's Result

    Region Final

    Hayward 38, Northwestern 35

    BOYS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    SECTION 7AA

    Saturday's Results

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

    Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

    Thursday's Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

    SECTION 7A

    Saturday's Results

    Semifinals

    At Amsoil Arena

    Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

    Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), night

    Wednesday's Championship

    At Amsoil Arena

    Hibbing-Chisholm/Greenway winner vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Saturday's Result

    Championship

    Hudson 7, Superior 0

    GIRLS HOCKEY

    MINNESOTA

    STATE TOURNAMENT

    At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

    CLASS AA

    Friday's Results

    Semifinals

    Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1

    Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0

    Consolation Semifinals

    At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

    Eastview 4, Roseau 1

    Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0

    Saturday's Results

    Championship

    Edina 4, Blaine 0

    Third Place

    Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0

    Fifth Place

    Farmington 3, Eastview 0

    CLASS A

    Friday's Results

    Semifinals

    St. Paul United 4, Warroad 2

    Blake 4, Northfield 1

    Saturday's Results

    Championship

    Blake 6, St. Paul United 2

    Third Place

    Warroad 6, Northfield 2

    Fifth Place

    Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

    WISCONSIN

    SECTIONAL 1

    Saturday's Result

    Championship

    At Chippewa Falls

    Hayward-Ashland (18-7) vs. Hudson (20-5), night

