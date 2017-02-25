Prep playoff schedule
BOYS BASKETBALL
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
SECTIONAL 1
Friday, March 3
First Round
No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 1
Tuesday's First Round
No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery
No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth
No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron
Friday, March 3
Quarterfinals
Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AAA
Thursday's Quarterfinals
No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7AAA
Tuesday's First Round
No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m.
No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Semifinals
At High Seed
Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA
Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA
SECTION 7AA
Subsection 1
Tuesday's Games
No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Game
No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Subsection 1
Monday's Play-in Game
No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), 7 p.m.
Thursday's First Round
At Esko
No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.
No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.
At Hermantown
No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.
Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.
Subsection 2
Monday's Play-in Games
No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (9-17) at No. 8 Chisholm (9-17), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Northeast Range (2-19) at No. 7 North Woods (7-18), 7 p.m.
Thursday's First Round
At Hibbing
No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.
North Woods/Northeast Range winner vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.
At Coleraine
No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.
Carlton/Nashwauk-Keewatin winner vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 1
SECTIONAL 1
Friday's Result
First Round
Hudson 68, Superior 31
DIVISION 3
SECTIONAL 1
Friday's Results
Northwestern 49, Amery 37
Hayward 72, Osceola 29
Saturday's Result
Region Final
Hayward 38, Northwestern 35
BOYS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
SECTION 7AA
Saturday's Results
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3
Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0
Thursday's Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.
SECTION 7A
Saturday's Results
Semifinals
At Amsoil Arena
Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), night
Wednesday's Championship
At Amsoil Arena
Hibbing-Chisholm/Greenway winner vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Saturday's Result
Championship
Hudson 7, Superior 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
MINNESOTA
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
CLASS AA
Friday's Results
Semifinals
Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1
Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0
Consolation Semifinals
At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis
Eastview 4, Roseau 1
Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0
Saturday's Results
Championship
Edina 4, Blaine 0
Third Place
Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0
Fifth Place
Farmington 3, Eastview 0
CLASS A
Friday's Results
Semifinals
St. Paul United 4, Warroad 2
Blake 4, Northfield 1
Saturday's Results
Championship
Blake 6, St. Paul United 2
Third Place
Warroad 6, Northfield 2
Fifth Place
Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0
WISCONSIN
SECTIONAL 1
Saturday's Result
Championship
At Chippewa Falls
Hayward-Ashland (18-7) vs. Hudson (20-5), night