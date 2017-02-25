Prep playoff schedule

Recommended for you

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Friday, March 3

First Round

No. 15 Superior at No. 2 Stevens Point, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 11 Ashland at No. 6 Sparta, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Tuesday's First Round

No. 10 Somerset at No. 7 Amery

No. 11 Spooner at No. 6 Ellsworth

No. 9 Baldwin-Woodville at No. 8 Barron

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Amery/Somerset winner at No. 2 Northwestern

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AAA

Thursday's Quarterfinals

No. 8 Duluth East (2-24) at No. 1 Andover (17-9), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Cambridge-Isanti (5-21) at No. 2 Forest Lake (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Coon Rapids (9-17) at No. 3 Anoka (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Blaine (8-18) at No. 4 St. Francis (17-8), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7AAA

Tuesday's First Round

No. 5 Princeton (7-19) at No. 4 Cloquet (14-12), 7 p.m.

No. 7 North Branch (7-19) at No. 2 Hermantown (22-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Hibbing (13-13) at No. 3 Chisago Lakes Area (12-14), 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

At High Seed

Cloquet/Princeton winner at No. 1 Grand Rapids (21-5), TBA

Chisago Lakes Area/Hibbing winner vs. Hermantown/North Branch winner, TBA

SECTION 7AA

Subsection 1

Tuesday's Games

No. 8 Hinckley-Finlayson (2-23) at No. 1 Esko (20-6), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Aitkin (17-9) at No. 4 Pillager (15-11), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Moose Lake-Willow River (4-22) at No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-7), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Game

No. 6 Barnum (14-12) at No. 3 Crosby-Ironton (14-12), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Subsection 1

Monday's Play-in Game

No. 9 Wrenshall (1-23) at No. 8 Hill City (2-20), 7 p.m.

Thursday's First Round

At Esko

No. 6 Silver Bay (6-18) vs. No. 3 South Ridge (11-12), 5:45 p.m.

No. 7 Fond du Lac Ojibwe (7-14) vs. No. 2 Cook County (12-10), 7:15 p.m.

At Hermantown

No. 5 Northland (7-17) vs. No. 4 Carlton (12-14), 5:45 p.m.

Hill City/Wrenshall winner vs. No. 1 Floodwood (17-9), 7:15 p.m.

Subsection 2

Monday's Play-in Games

No. 9 Nashwauk-Keewatin (9-17) at No. 8 Chisholm (9-17), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Northeast Range (2-19) at No. 7 North Woods (7-18), 7 p.m.

Thursday's First Round

At Hibbing

No. 6 Ely (13-12) vs. No. 3 Cherry (17-7), 5:45 p.m.

North Woods/Northeast Range winner vs. No. 2 Bigfork (24-2), 7:15 p.m.

At Coleraine

No. 5 Littlefork-Big Falls (14-10) vs. No. 4 Deer River (17-9), 5:45 p.m.

Carlton/Nashwauk-Keewatin winner vs. No. 1 Mountain Iron-Buhl (24-1)

WISCONSIN

DIVISION 1

SECTIONAL 1

Friday's Result

First Round

Hudson 68, Superior 31

DIVISION 3

SECTIONAL 1

Friday's Results

Northwestern 49, Amery 37

Hayward 72, Osceola 29

Saturday's Result

Region Final

Hayward 38, Northwestern 35

BOYS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

SECTION 7AA

Saturday's Results

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

Duluth East 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

Thursday's Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Grand Rapids (18-7-1) vs. Duluth East (18-8-1), 7 p.m.

SECTION 7A

Saturday's Results

Semifinals

At Amsoil Arena

Hermantown 9, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Greenway (17-7-1) vs. Hibbing-Chisholm (18-8), night

Wednesday's Championship

At Amsoil Arena

Hibbing-Chisholm/Greenway winner vs. Hermantown (25-1-1), 7:30 p.m.

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Saturday's Result

Championship

Hudson 7, Superior 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

MINNESOTA

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

CLASS AA

Friday's Results

Semifinals

Blaine 5, Hill-Murray 1

Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0

Consolation Semifinals

At Ridder Arena, Minneapolis

Eastview 4, Roseau 1

Farmington 1, Forest Lake 0

Saturday's Results

Championship

Edina 4, Blaine 0

Third Place

Eden Prairie 6, Hill-Murray 0

Fifth Place

Farmington 3, Eastview 0

CLASS A

Friday's Results

Semifinals

St. Paul United 4, Warroad 2

Blake 4, Northfield 1

Saturday's Results

Championship

Blake 6, St. Paul United 2

Third Place

Warroad 6, Northfield 2

Fifth Place

Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

WISCONSIN

SECTIONAL 1

Saturday's Result

Championship

At Chippewa Falls

Hayward-Ashland (18-7) vs. Hudson (20-5), night