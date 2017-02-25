Prep report: Superior routed in boys hockey section final

The Spartans' season ends with a 12-13-2 record.

Hudson outshot Superior 47-13 to improve to 24-2-1 and set up a quarterfinal game against Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday in Madison.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alexandria Area 1, Hibbing-Chisholm 0

Kristin Trosvig's short-handed goal midway through the third period and Sarah Finley's 24 saves lifted the Cardinals to the Class A fifth-place title at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Abby Edstrom stopped 32 shots for the Bluejackets (18-12-1), who finished in sixth place.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Michael-Albertville 70, Duluth East 66

The Knights survived double overtime to knock off the host Greyhounds.

Cody Carlson scored 23 points in defeat for East.

Ely 55, Greenway 51

Carter Gaulke scored 20 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career in the Timberwolves' road win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MIB 79, Sebeka 37

Chelsea Mason scored 30 points to add to her all-time Northeastern Minnesota career point total as the top-ranked won at home to finish 24-1 for the season.

Mason passed South Shore graduate Jolene Anderson into second place among Northland girls scorers.

BOYS SWIMMING

East swimmers head to state

Junior Miles Rohrbaugh won the diving competition and sophomore Ryan Zelen placed second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles as well as helping the 200 free relay team to a second-place finish at the Section 7AA swim meet at Coon Rapids, Minn.

Sophomore Jack Knettel and juniors Nathan Radke and Jack Jarvela also swam on the relay, East's first to qualify for the state meet since 2012.

* In the Section 6A meet at Lincoln Park Middle School, Eveleth-Gilbert's Shane Johnson won the 50 and 100 freestyles to qualify for the Class A state meet, while Hibbing's Riley Boehm helped his team win the team title by qualifying in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay.

Mesabi East's Ben Brunfelt, the winner of the 200 individual medley, also qualified in three events. Charlie Kamper of Duluth Marshall-Proctor was runner-up in two events.