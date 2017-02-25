Boxing: Duluth's Sands to fight for title in Germany

Sands (19-2, 17 KOs) defeated Dominique Alexander via a technical knockout in his last fight Nov. 12 at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Sands has won four straight bouts to move to No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 44 in the world in the BoxRec.com cruiserweight rankings.

Golovashchenko (17-1, 15 KOs), who was born in Ukraine but resides in Germany, has won 13 straight bouts, including a knockout of Alejandro Emilio Valori on Dec. 17 in Germany. He's ranked 42nd by BoxRec.