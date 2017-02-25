Boxing: Duluth's Sands to fight for title in Germany
Duluth boxer Al "Haitian Temptation" Sands will fight Roman Golovashchenko for the International Boxing Organization's intercontinental world cruiserweight title March 11 at Stadthalle in Ransbach-Baumbach, Germany.
Sands (19-2, 17 KOs) defeated Dominique Alexander via a technical knockout in his last fight Nov. 12 at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Sands has won four straight bouts to move to No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 44 in the world in the BoxRec.com cruiserweight rankings.
Golovashchenko (17-1, 15 KOs), who was born in Ukraine but resides in Germany, has won 13 straight bouts, including a knockout of Alejandro Emilio Valori on Dec. 17 in Germany. He's ranked 42nd by BoxRec.