    Boxing: Duluth's Sands to fight for title in Germany

    By News Tribune Today at 10:48 p.m.

    Duluth boxer Al "Haitian Temptation" Sands will fight Roman Golovashchenko for the International Boxing Organization's intercontinental world cruiserweight title March 11 at Stadthalle in Ransbach-Baumbach, Germany.

    Sands (19-2, 17 KOs) defeated Dominique Alexander via a technical knockout in his last fight Nov. 12 at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton. Sands has won four straight bouts to move to No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 44 in the world in the BoxRec.com cruiserweight rankings.

    Golovashchenko (17-1, 15 KOs), who was born in Ukraine but resides in Germany, has won 13 straight bouts, including a knockout of Alejandro Emilio Valori on Dec. 17 in Germany. He's ranked 42nd by BoxRec.

