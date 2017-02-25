Gophers, Lynch block Penn State's path

As a long season winds down, the Gophers (22-7 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) are playing their best basketball, making a case for a good seed in March's NCAA tournament and improving their chances of earning one of four coveted double-byes in the Big Ten tournament.

Saturday afternoon in front of the second sellout crowd of the season, the Gophers made quick work of Penn State, dispatching the Nittany Lions 81-71.

Little is going wrong for Minnesota, now with its longest conference winning streak since 1997 and a likely spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings Monday.

"There's a lot of great things to be happy for and celebrate tonight," Pitino said.

Two nights after recording their best win of the season, a 14-point victory at No. 24 Maryland, there was no letdown for a maturing Gophers team that cruised past a Penn State squad that beat Minnesota in State College, Pa., last month.

But these are different Gophers from that bunch, which lost five straight January games.

Their defense remains stifling, holding Penn State to 36-percent shooting Saturday, and they continue to control the glass, outrebounding the Nittany Lions 49-40.

Their balanced scoring attack continues to be their strength offensively and offers hope that they won't be complacent in reaching the NCAA tournament for the first time in four years.

It has all combined for 10 Big Ten wins for the first time since 2005, with a home finale against Nebraska remaining. No Gophers team has won 11 conference games since the since-vacated 1997 squad, which reached the Final Four.

"I think the sky is the limit with this team, honestly," sophomore forward Jordan Murphy said after recording another double-double. "We have a deep, versatile team. I think we have a lot of momentum as a team right now."

Four Gophers reached double-digit scoring Saturday and two others finished with nine points in a game in which nearly every Minnesota player played well.

Murphy continued his strong play, notching 16 points and 16 rebounds. Fellow captain Nate Mason neared a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Dupree McBrayer poured in 14 points off the bench, Akeem Springs added 12 and Amir Coffey scored nine.

But it was center Reggie Lynch who won over the crowd with his record-setting game.

After Lynch's 11th block of the night, a packed Williams Arena chanted, "Reg-gie, Reg-gie."

"That was something that I didn't expect at all," Lynch said. "I was just like, 'Wow, this is awesome.' "

He inflated his block total to 95 this season, breaking a 34-year-old record for swats in a season previously held by Randy Breuer. His 11 blocks were the most by any Division I basketball player this season but fell one short of the program record.

Amazingly, Lynch, a player who had fouled out of eight Big Ten games already, avoided being whistled for a single infraction.

"It's a miracle," Pitino joked.

"Honestly, the zero fouls is more impressive," Lynch said with a smile. "I know I can get 11 blocks — it's just whether they tally it up."

His rim protection helped smother Penn State.

The Gophers led the final 38 minutes, continuing their winning streak with the NCAA tournament on the horizon.

"I have so many people come up to me and ask, 'Do you think you're in,'" Pitino said. "Yeah, we're in."

Doubt long lingered regarding this Gophers team because of its historically bad 2-16 Big Ten record last season. But it's become clear that this team in unencumbered by the shortcomings of that team.

Fans, too, are beginning to believe. A second sellout — and the first not aided by visiting Wisconsin fans — yielded 14,625 fans Saturday.

"I told our guys after the game you earned every person that came back and filled up the arena," Pitino said. "You earned it just with hard work. It was a long run. That was a fun game to be a part of."