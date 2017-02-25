Search
    Junior hockey: Wilderness' Altmann scores winner

    By News Tribune Today at 10:45 p.m.

    Nick Altmann of Duluth East scored the game-winning goal for the second consecutive night as the Minnesota Wilderness beat Brookings 5-4 in a North American Hockey League game Saturday night in Brookings, S.D.

    Jesse Farabee opened the scoring for the Wilderness (25-16-4-2) in the first period and assisted on both of Minnesota's second-period goals. After the Wilderness took a 4-1 lead early in the third period, the Blizzard (24-18-3-1) scored three goals, eventually tying the game with 4:22 to play. Two minutes later, Altmann scored the game-winner with assists from his younger brother, Ashton, Altmann and Tyler Vold.

    Luke Kania made 30 saves for Minnesota, while Josh Boyko stopped 29 shots for the Blizzard.

