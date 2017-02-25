Junior hockey: Wilderness' Altmann scores winner

Jesse Farabee opened the scoring for the Wilderness (25-16-4-2) in the first period and assisted on both of Minnesota's second-period goals. After the Wilderness took a 4-1 lead early in the third period, the Blizzard (24-18-3-1) scored three goals, eventually tying the game with 4:22 to play. Two minutes later, Altmann scored the game-winner with assists from his younger brother, Ashton, Altmann and Tyler Vold.

Luke Kania made 30 saves for Minnesota, while Josh Boyko stopped 29 shots for the Blizzard.