UMD ended the season at 14-14.

Emma Boehm (20 points) and Taylor Meyer (15) were the lone double-figure scorers for the Bulldogs, who hit just 40 percent of their field goals despite Boehm's 8-for-11 performance.

Paige Ballinger scored 22 points to lead Wayne State, which scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take a 29-9 lead and eventually led by as many as 27. The Bulldogs closed the gap to six before the Wildcats (23-6) ended the game on a 10-2 run.

Maggie Schulte added 18 points as Wayne State advanced to a semifinal meeting against host Sioux Falls, which defeated North Division regular-season champion Minnesota State-Moorhead.