College track and field: UMD's Trost is toast of NSIC meet

Trost won and set meet records in the 1,000 meters and the 1-mile run, finishing with times of 2 minutes, 48.97 seconds and 4:41.88, respectively. Trost also won the 600 in 1:32.41. Teammate and senior Breanna Colbenson finished runner-up in the mile and 1,000-meter races.

In the men's division, Mankato won its sixth straight NSIC indoor meet, earning 183.5 points, while the Bulldogs finished sixth with 47. Senior Brian Lee was third in the weight throw (17.51 meters).

* The St. Scholastica women held off Wisconsin-Superior to win its eighth consecutive UMAC indoor title; the Saints finished with 194.5 points, while UWS had 171.

Chisholm native Sammi Argir won the 200 meters for the third straight season, finishing in 26.73, while Hannah Russert took first in the 60 hurdles for the third time (9.37).Taylor Gibson won the 800 in 2:18.73, before joining Anika King, Argir and Breanna Shofner of International Falls to win the 1,600 relay in 4:08.31.

Yellowjackets junior Svenja Ruehl won the 60 meters in 8.08 and triple jump, while finishing second in the 60 hurdles. Teammate Valerie Rowe was the only other winner for UWS, winning the pole vault by clearing 3.12 meters.

The UWS men won by a landslide, finishing with 237.5 points and snapping CSS' seven-year title run. The Saints took third with 105 points.

Matt Swanson picked up an individual win in the 800 in 1:58.67. Swanson, Alex Dzikonski, Noah Potratz and Alexander Fathie finished the 1,600 relay in 3:29.49, while Matt Carlson, Dzikonski, Joseph Olinger and Fathie won the 800 relay in 1:34.20. Thomas Udenberg rounded out the UWS victories with in the shot put on a toss of 15.43 meters.

Jacob Gallagher of CSS won his second event of the meet, taking first in the 3,000 meters in 9:14.03. Saints freshman Wyatt Helgeson of International Falls won the pole vault (3.85 meters).