Grand Rapids' desperate rally from a 5-3 third-period deficit in last season's section final announced the end of East's seven-year reign.

The sequel is Thursday, back at Amsoil.

"What I'm really happy about is there's going to be a northern team in the state tournament," Greyhounds coach Mike Randolph said. "Because this is a northern section."

Duluth East 1, CEC 0

East was hardly tested in two regular-season routs of the Lumberjacks. Asked if he expected something similar Saturday, Randolph nearly doubled over.

"Come on, in a playoff game?" he said incredulously. "That's never going to happen."

Instead, No. 3 CEC (16-9-2) hung around into the third period, where the Lumberjacks threw everything they had at the Greyhounds and Kirk Meierhoff. CEC, aided by a pair of power plays, registered 14 of its 21 shots in the third, but East's senior goaltender was up to the task. Meierhoff made Garrett Worth's second-period goal stand up.

This time of year, the Greyhounds always seem to find a way.

They're battle-tested — the result of playing the "toughest schedule in the state," according to Lumberjacks coach Dave Esse.

"They always play their best hockey at the end of the year," Esse said. "East is East. They're just good."

Just good enough Saturday.

Worth produced the lone firework. The junior went to his backhand to cap a breakaway in the second period, finally solving CEC goalie Eric Newman, who finished with 29 saves.

Randolph said the puck bounced right for East while claiming 5-0 and 5-1 regular-season wins. The Greyhounds, Randolph said, didn't have any "puck luck" Saturday.

"It was a battle right to the end," the coach said, expressing his dismay at the two third-period penalties that could have altered the complexion of this one dramatically.

Meierhoff, though, found his rhythm early in the frame and never lost it. He stopped all 21 shots he faced.

No. 2 East (18-8-1) now gets another crack at the Thunderhawks. The Greyhounds clobbered Grand Rapids 5-0 on Jan. 12, but nobody will be talking about that game this week. The one that's on everyone's minds is last year's section championship. Randolph will be burdened by something else, as well — the Thunderhawks' vaunted trio of Division I stars. Micah Miller, Gavin Hain and Blake McLaughlin are enough to give any coach nightmares.

"Those three scare the hell out of me," Randolph said. "I'm not going to sleep much this week."

Cloquet-EC 0-0-0—0

Duluth East 0-1-0—1

First period — No scoring. Second period — 1. Garrett Worth (Alex Robb), 13:16. Third period — No scoring. Saves — Kirk Meierhoff, DE, 21; Eric Newman, CEC, 29.

Grand Rapids 5, Elk River 3

God helped the Thunderhawks get one more.

Grand Rapids coach Trent Klatt summoned a higher power for the postseason last week when he tweeted the hashtag #GHUG1M — "God help us get one more."

Hain did his part, too.

Trailing 2-0 against the top-seeded and defensive-minded Elks (22-5), it was Hain's third-period hat trick that resuscitated Grand Rapids' season and delivered the Thunderhawks (19-7-1) a chance to defend their section crown.

The junior forward and North Dakota commit jolted No. 4 Grand Rapids to life when he buried Miller's rebound for a power-play goal 6:48 into the third. That started the snowball. It didn't stop until the Elks were buried, another chapter added to their Amsoil Arena agony.

"We just needed that one goal and we were rolling," Hain said.

Klatt was confident ahead of the man-advantage that the Thunderhawks would break through.

"I didn't know we were going to score four more after that," he said.

Who could have? Few would expect that kind of outburst against an Elks squad renowned for its talent and depth along the blue line, headlined by Mr. Hockey finalist and St. Cloud State commit Nick Perbix. But Grand Rapids kept on coming. Eleven seconds after Hain scored, McLaughlin forged a 2-2 tie on an innocent flick of the puck toward the net.

Elk River's Jack Perbix (Nick's brother) scored his second goal of the game when he patiently floated out front and snuck a wrist shot past Zach Stejskal to make it 3-2 with 3:59 remaining. Hain responded 24 seconds later with the equalizer. It was two heavyweights trading haymakers.

Hain notched the knockout blow a minute after tying the game. Miller shot from the right faceoff circle, dragged his rebound behind the net and dumped it back out front, where Hain somehow emerged from a mob of Elk River players to bang it in. The ensuing roar probably could have been heard at the IRA Civic Center.

McLaughlin, a junior who has committed to Minnesota, raved about Hain's big-stage production. He's been doing that since peewees, McLaughlin said.

In the locker room before the third period, Klatt largely let his captains do the talking. Hain and Miller spoke passionately.

"Everyone really took it to heart," McLaughlin said.

Hain then backed up his talk by keying a five-goal third — jarring considering the Elks came in having allowed two goals or fewer in 20 of 26 contests. That included a 3-1 win over the Thunderhawks in December.

But Grand Rapids, with its Big Three reunited Saturday after playing on different lines recently, found a different gear. They produced nine points total.

"We have the ability to do that, and we use that to our advantage," Hain said. "We're never out of it."

Said Klatt: "They make a coach look really good."

Grand Rapids 0-0-5—5

Elk River 1-1-1—3

First period — 1. ER, Jack Perbix (Nate Horn, Nick Perbix), 3:53 (pp). Second period — 2. ER, Connor Bizal (Tommy Laabs, J. Perbix), 5:20. Third period — 3. GR, Gavin Hain (Micah Miller, Blake McLaughlin), 6:48 (pp); 4. GR, McLaughlin (Drake Anderson, Jack Bowman), 6:59; 5. ER, J. Perbix (Bizal, Benny Meyers), 13:01; 6. GR, Hain (McLaughlin, Miller), 13:25; 7. GR, Hain (Miller, Zach Stejskal), 14:32; 8. GR, Jack Burnson (Connor Stefan, Keaghan Graeber), 16:45 (en). Saves — Stejskal, GR, 38; Meyers, ER, 27.