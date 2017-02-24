Junior hockey: Wilderness edge Brookings

After a scoreless opening period, Chase Gamelin put the Blizzard (24-17-3-1) on the scoreboard with a goal midway through the second period, but Tristan Rostagno evened the score for Minnesota with a power-play goal in the period's closing minute.

The momentum carried over into the third period as Nick Altmann of Duluth East scored the game-winner for the Wilderness (24-16-4-2) at 3:14 of the third period.

Josh Boyko made 30 saves for the Blizzard.