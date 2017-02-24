College track and field: UMD well back in NSIC meet

Brian Lee was the highest-placing athlete for the Bulldogs, taking third in the weight throw with a toss of 17.51 meters.

In the women's division, UMD set a meet record, but sits in ninth place with 11 points after seven events, while Mankato is first with 52 points.

UMD's lone event win came in the distance medley race. A trio of freshmen — Maria Berg, Paige Dubois and Elizabeth Myers — combined with senior Breanna Colbenson to finish well in front of the competition and set a meet record in 12 minutes, 1.42 seconds.

* The Wisconsin-Superior men won four events and have a comfortable lead atop the UMAC Indoor Championships standings at the Burns Wellness Fieldhouse on the St. Scholastica campus. The Yellowjackets have 116.5 points, Minnesota-Morris is second with 40 points and seven-time reigning champion St. Scholastica is third with 38.

UWS senior Alexander Fathie took first in the 400 meters and set a meet record with a 51.01 finish. UWS sophomore C.J. Pillath won the weight throw (16.32 meters), while teammate Thomas Fleming took second. Alex Dzikonski narrowly beat out CSS' Patrick Murphy to win the long jump (6.35 meters) and UWS also claimed the 800-meter relay in 1:34.20.

CSS senior Jacob Gallagher won the 5,000 in 15:27.67.

* Seven-time defending champion St. Scholastica led the women's field with 74.5 points, with UWS not far behind at 63.

CSS junior Casey Hovland won the 5,000 (18:24.08) by nearly two minutes; Saints senior Taylor Gibson took first in the 400 (1:00.51) and UWS freshman LeAnn Torgerson was second; the Saints' 800 relay team won in 1:49.11; UWS junior Svenja Ruehl took first in the long jump with a distance of 5.26 meters and teammate Taylor Phillips was runner-up in the weight throw.