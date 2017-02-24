College men's basketball: Saints to vie for NCAA berth

The winner receives the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.

The game is a rematch of last year's title tilt, when the Eagles knocked off the host Saints 93-70. The teams split during the regular season, with St. Scholastica falling 76-69 on Dec. 3 in St. Paul and winning 75-74 on Jan. 20 in Duluth on a Zach Dahlman layup with less than 20 seconds remaining.

St. Scholastica (17-9) advanced with a 90-70 semifinal win at Bethany Lutheran College on Wednesday as junior forward Kory Deadrick of Esko matched a career-high with 22 points. Freshman Collin Anderson came off the bench to add 18 points while Dylan Zimmerman chipped in with 16 points in what was the Saints' best defensive performance of the season.

Northwestern (19-7) advanced with a 76-60 home win over Minnesota-Morris as senior Will Gisler scored 21 points and Porter Morrell and Peter Maring added 17 points apiece.